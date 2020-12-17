I AM a proud immigrant and U.S. citizen. My family fled the Soviet Union 30 years ago for a better life, and that’s just what we found here. Those days may soon be over.
What I’m seeing today makes me alarmed for my family and our future in this country. I’ve heard these promises of free medical care and free social services before, and I’ve lived the poor and empty reality of them.
I grew up in the Russian port city of Rostov-on-Don. Our area had a proud history of rich culture and commercial importance dating from ancient times. But that was not the environment I knew as a child. My parents were highly educated. This meant they had no worth to the Russian government. They had no apartment and no resources so were too poor to have or raise me. Instead, I grew up with my grandparents. My grandfather was a taxi driver. He had worth because he had something to trade — transportation. He had a highly-coveted apartment, the ultimate sign of success. It was quite large by Russian standards — two rooms plus a kitchen and a bathroom.
Life in Russia was total chaos and there was no control. No one owned anything, and no one had anything. Although everything was supposed to belong to the “people,” resources ultimately belonged only to those with access and position. People stole just to survive. Ours was a barter economy because the store shelves were empty. You had to know someone. You got your meat and basics by befriending someone who had access to those things. And the way you befriended someone was to be able to give them something in return. You can imagine how well off butchers were and how poor a doctor was. In fact, some of the poorest people in Russia were teachers, engineers and other highly-educated professionals because they had nothing to give.
Yes, medical care was free, but that doesn’t mean it was good care. Doctors were poor and had no incentive to care for others who were poor. Their best care was reserved for patients who could give them something. It was about basic survival. When people are reduced to nothing, they can’t afford dignity and pride.
So, when I hear this or that will be “free,” I think only nothing is free. Those who want something for free will get nothing.
Our family came to the United States 30 years ago not speaking a word of English. The Russian government had stripped us of our citizenship for leaving and kept everything except for our suitcases and $450. We worked hard, learned English, and had to pass a rigorous exam to become citizens. It took us eight years, but we were so proud of the work we did and the privilege of earning American citizenship.
Today, America is watering down its own identity. You can get your citizenship in any language you want or not bother at all. What’s given away is not valued, and that includes our identity as a country and Americans.
We are crumbling from the inside. Many in our new generation of Americans have been taught not to respect or love this country. Their sense of entitlement is so high, they just want more and more. They have no gratitude for what we have in this country to the point they are tearing it down. They demand while they destroy. And we are indulging them, especially their parents. In Russia, we weren’t entitled. Instead of giving our children so much, why don’t we teach them the value of their own work and investment?
When I hear their promises, I have a hard time distinguishing the left in this country from the Bolsheviks in Russia. Their way of operating and philosophies are so similar. The left only sees ideology. They will make the “facts” fit their narrative, and they will not tolerate anything that does not further their cause. If we lose the Senate, there will be no more checks and balances. Like the Bolsheviks, the left will make of this nation what they want, and no one will be able to stop them.
My message to everyone is very simple. Wake up. Freedom isn’t free. Do you want the empty promises of free stuff or to preserve the independence and liberty we’ve enjoyed for so many years in this country? Don’t ignore the facts. Read and research. Go past the slanted propaganda of the media. Educate yourself on history. Don’t let someone else tell you what to think or how to view things. Make your own informed decision. Know that when you vote, you are not voting for a person. You are voting for your children, your country, and to preserve the precious freedoms we have.