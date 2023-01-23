HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowned figure known as Christopher Columbus. After all, I’m of Italian heritage, and he is a heroic figure. Why wouldn’t I want to know more about him?

I just learned that the state of New Hampshire is considering changing the name of the holiday honoring this great man to “Indigenous Peoples Day” due to claims that Columbus was a “slave owner” and a “racist.”

Nick De Mayo lives in Sugar Hill.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…

Monday, January 16, 2023
Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…