HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowned figure known as Christopher Columbus. After all, I’m of Italian heritage, and he is a heroic figure. Why wouldn’t I want to know more about him?
I just learned that the state of New Hampshire is considering changing the name of the holiday honoring this great man to “Indigenous Peoples Day” due to claims that Columbus was a “slave owner” and a “racist.”
Owning slaves was a common practice 600 years ago! “Racist” is a contemporary, woke term. Columbus brought two worlds together, the “Old World” consisting of the countries of Europe, Asia, and Africa, and the “New World” consisting of the many countries of North America, Central America, and South America.
Many migrants coming to America today are coming to the place discovered by Columbus. The explorer enabled the Eastern Hemisphere to learn of the Western Hemisphere. He transported agricultural products like maize (corn), squash, peanuts, cocoa (from which we get “chocolate”), tobacco, beans, pumpkins, pineapples, vanilla, potatoes, tomatoes, and all kinds of “New World spices” to the Old World, and returned Old World products, such as coffee, to transplant in the New World. This “Columbian Exchange” was an economic boon to both worlds. He brought two unknown worlds and many cultures together for our contemporary understanding of current world geography and global economy. For that accomplishment alone he deserves worldwide recognition, forever!
Columbus was a brave and courageous innovator as well as a great salesman. Time and again in the late 1400’s, he was rejected by the Spanish Court (King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella) only to remain persistent and steadfast in his dream to sail westward to reach the East Indies. Finally, after the conquest of the Moors and the reunification of Spain, the Spanish monarchs were able to grant Columbus’ request for money, men, and ships in return for the promise of great wealth and glory.
Columbus wanted to prove that he could travel west to get to the East, i.e. China, Japan, and the Spice Islands (present-day Indonesia). By doing so, Columbus would cut out the lengthy and dangerous camel trips and caravans across the deserts of Asia that were constantly attacked by desert marauders. Also, a sailing ship could carry more goods than a camel caravan.
But how to get to the East Indies? The answer was to sail west from Europe! He couldn’t go along the coast of Africa because that was the “Portuguese Route” bringing the Portuguese to India 600 years ago. Competition and piracy would have exploded between Portuguese and Spanish sailing ships. So, Columbus went west.
However, 600 years ago, no one ventured to sail the dark, dangerous waters to the west of Europe. They feared they’d never return. They knew very little of the winds and currents of the “Atlantic Ocean,” as it later was called. Columbus had sailed with the Portuguese, and had studied their charts. He knew he could get back because the currents and winds were circular, “westerlies in the North Atlantic,” and “easterlies in the Central Atlantic.”
Just think of the meteorological routes of our contemporary hurricanes, westward from Africa nearer the Equator and eastward toward Europe in the upper latitudes. Another Italian explorer named Amerigo Vespucci set forth the then-revolutionary concept that the lands Columbus visited in 1492 were part of a separate continent. A map created in 1507 by Martin Waldseemuller was the first to depict this new continent with the name “America,” a Latinized version of “Amerigo.”
Don’t take away the genius, outstanding accomplishments and contributions to world geography/world economy, to sailing, to world exploration, to the transfer of agricultural goods, and the creation of so many new countries, cities and towns, credited to this brave, courageous, and determined man. Yes, Columbus had his faults, but he was no Hitler or Stalin, and certainly no Vladimir Putin!
Perhaps a compromise can be reached to have one day to honor Columbus and another to honor Native Americans who did much to help the pilgrims and later colonists survive and flourish. Most notably, we should remember the Wampanoag chief Massasoit, whose peace with the early New England colonists lasted 50 years, thus allowing Anglo-American culture to be established in the New World.
