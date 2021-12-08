LET’S STOP blaming everything on COVID. True, it was the start of things going wrong…people dying, lost jobs, mask mandates, etc. Thank you, China. But then Joe Biden entered the scene, and things grew worse.
Now we are overrun by illegal immigrants. Our borders are meaningless once again. Drug cartels grow richer by the minute and drug deaths have exploded. America is a land of immigrants, and immigrants are good for the country… when they arrive legally!
You can say what you want, and you can ignore the problems by burying your head in the sand, but it is here. Family businesses, local, small, former successful and popular businesses are closing permanently due to lack of staff, higher wages, lack of product due to the supply chain breakdown, and free federal money to people to stay home and choose not to work. Case in point, from what I understand, the Northland Dairy in Berlin. Popular place, good food, good service. Soon to be all gone!
I know many did not like President Donald Trump. However, he did the job and loves America. Democrats and Republicans, look around. Is what President Biden doing better? His approval rating is 28%!
Perhaps in 2022 conservatives and liberals alike can find common ground in term limits. Should we continue to give career politicians all the power? Nancy Pelosi has been in power longer than most dictators, almost 50 years. And after they’ve already made a fortune being in their particular office, we give them fat pensions and benefits for the rest of their lives!
Republicans should wake up. If you’re upset, do something about it. In the next election, don’t vote for candidates who are Republican in name only. They are no help.
Democrats should wake up. The stores are empty. No one is stocking shelves. Restaurants need servers, and experienced nurses, police officers, firefighters and teachers are quitting. Government spending isn’t stimulating anything if it incentivizes not working.
Biden seems incompetent but Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t any better. Her approval rating is lower than Biden’s. It takes a bipartisan dissatisfaction to achieve approval ratings this dismal. The vice president’s staff is quitting, and abandoning her due to her incompetence and reported bullying.
It’s sad we Republicans and Democrats cannot civilly debate, clearly and understandably, so that we might all grasp the issues from all sides for the betterment of our great country. But Democrats don’t want to debate, they want to dictate.
There are seemingly good Democrats in office, but they need to speak up and stop being puppets. They need to think and act independently not for the good of their party, but for the good of their constituents. Start asking questions like these:
Why are we giving illegals $450,000 per child of our tax money? Needy Americans could use that money to pay sky-high heating bills this winter.
Why is President Biden thinking of shutting down another pipeline and begging Saudi Arabia and Russia to pump more oil? One year we are energy independent, the next we’re begging for oil imports.
How can young people loot stores, stealing whatever they want, while the owners are powerless to respond and elected Democrats are trying to defund the police? When someone is arrested for breaking the law, the arresting officers are called racists, and the criminals set free, like the guy who drove into the Christmas parade marchers in Wisconsin. If his bail were set higher, he wouldn’t have been free to drive through that parade killing all those innocent people.
What’s happened to California and who would want to visit these days? All you see on the streets are tents, drugs, needles everywhere, parks used like toilets, and panhandling. No wonder people are leaving in droves.
Since when has rioting in the streets, burning the American flag, looting private property and destroying public property been legitimate protest?
In 2022, let’s all try to get along, come together, find common ground, and pray for America. Let’s not wait for another “Pearl Harbor” to bring us together!
Americans — wake up before it’s too late!