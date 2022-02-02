THOSE OF YOU old enough to remember the beginning of World War II will recall that it began with a blitzkrieg (“lightning war”) invasion of Poland by Hitler on September 1, 1939.
For those of you not old enough to know or who slept through history class, let me give you a brief account of the underlying situation preceding that sudden and unprovoked attack. It was appeasement on the part of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and the leaders of France and Italy.
A grade school student might recognize this as one of those “give me your lunch money and I promise I won’t bother you anymore” situations, only to have the bullying repeat again and again with more catastrophic results.
Appeasement is a diplomatic policy of granting political, material, or territorial concessions to an aggressive power to avoid conflict or repercussions. Such is the current situation between Russia, the bully, and Ukraine, the little kid being picked on.
Before World War II, the Munich Agreement of Sept. 30, 1938, was supposed to prevent Hitler and the Nazi war machine from any incursion into Czechoslovakia if that nation “gave up” the Sudentenland region to Germany. The Sudentenland was an area where more than 3 million people, mainly ethnic Germans, lived. The Sudentenland had been recognized as a natural border between the Czech and the German states since the early Middle Ages as it provided a natural obstacle from possible German attack. The Sudentland was of absolute strategic importance to Czechoslovakia.
Germany’s aggression began with a minor incursion into Czechoslovakia on Sept. 17, 1938. (Where have we heard that before?) Britain and France, which had security agreements with Czechoslovakia, did an about face instead and formally asked Czechoslovakia to relinquish the territory. But that wasn’t the end to it. It was followed by Poland on Sept. 21 and Hungary on Sept. 2 giving up territory to Germany as well.
The Munich Agreement was quickly and peacefully negotiated on Hitler’s terms, and signed by the fascist and Nazi leaders of Italy and Germany and the leaders of Great Britain and France. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain famously proclaimed that this agreement amounted to “peace for our time” on Sept. 30, 1938.
Hitler would invade Poland less than a year later on Sept. 1, 1939, in a blitzkrieg that culminated 35 days later with that nation’s surrender. Great Britain and France then declared war on Germany starting World War II. The Munich Agreement is widely regarded as a failed act of appeasement and has become a byword for the futility of placating an expansionist totalitarian state.
To those living in Eastern Europe, the Munich Agreement has become known as “the Munich betrayal” because it allowed Germany and the Third Reich to quickly and peacefully take control of Czechoslovakia’s borderlands. It was supposed to be Hitler’s last territorial claim in Europe necessary to secure peace but it didn’t. Hitler’s appetite for more territory and greater power wasn’t satiated, the agreement only delayed the inevitable.
Nearly a century later, we have a bully in Russia in Vladimir Putin. He has slowly and steadily regained control of former Soviet states that had claimed independence after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of the former Soviet Union.
Left unchecked, Putin will gobble up Eastern Europe, and create another Russian Empire. Former President Ronald Reagan and former Pope John Paul, II must be turning in their graves. Former members of the Polish Solidarity Union must be trembling. These three were the key players in crumbling the walls of the former Soviet Empire.
While Putin seems set on becoming the Hitler of the 21st century, Biden seems content to play the role of Neville Chamberlain in his appeasement. Let’s hope and pray history doesn’t repeat itself.