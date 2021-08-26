IN OCTOBER 1781, after many bloody years of fighting, the world turned upside-down when British Lt. General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in his camp (Camp David in this case) after his recent loss of Afghanistan to the murderous Taliban, Cornwallis, upon his loss of the American colonies, feigned illness, hid in his camp, and surrendered his sword to Washington via an underling, prompting Washington to appoint an underling to accept Cornwallis’ sword of surrender. America gained its independence while Great Britain lost part of its empire, world-wide prestige and vast political power, not to mention control of the vast natural resources of America … timber, coal, fur, gold, silver, coal, and its talent. The British spent millions of pounds to finance a war that would become the high-water mark of their empire as it marked the beginning of the decline.
Again, the world turned upside-down when Napoleon, on June 18, 1815, lost at the Battle of Waterloo resulting in loss of power and prestige for France, and the ability to more easily export its traditional culture. Similarly, Napoleon was deposed, and France, like Great Britain in the loss of the Revolutionary War, spent much in money and men, and lost much afterwards.
What do we expect of Joe Biden’s fumbling and bumbling with his surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan? Similar expectations as those which occurred in the first two scenarios?! Let’s look at the facts.
In addition to losing trillions of taxpayers’ dollars in weapons, infrastructure and training over 20 years, thousands of U.S. servicemen and women have lost limbs and lives to this lengthy endeavor. The will of the U.S. military under the present commander in the White House, from the Defense Department to the general staff, seem unwilling to commit to the fight, as was the case with the British after losing in America in 1781 and the French after losing to the British in Belgium in 1815.
Additionally, America has lost influence and prestige around the world with our allies and those we claim to protect through our international treaties. Do you think South Koreans are resting easy with this Middle East fiasco? How about Taiwan (formerly, the island of Formosa named by the Portuguese for “beautiful island”) … do you think the Taiwanese are assured of America’s long-standing commitment to protect their independence from mainland Communist China?
Who is going to trust America after this sudden abandonment of its own citizens, and those who acted as translators, guides and adherents of western culture? What about the safety of those women and girls who were promised human rights, education and western freedoms who were spared from Sharia Law for the last 20 years?
Where are the thousands of voices of the progressives of the Democrat Party who demanded women’s rights for the last 50 or so years? Why are they silent now?
In the words of retired General B.B. Ball:
“America will be known as an unreliable, bankrupt, ex-world power ... Traditional friends and allies will no longer look to America for leadership as an example of the strength offered by free, democratic, capitalistic and Judeo-Christian ideals. The age of socialism, communism and dictatorial theocracy is now shadowing the entire globe. Freedom’s Beacon has turned off for the former Free World and all who aspire for liberty. All this at the feeble hands of an incompetent and senile old man guided by unelected, gutless, socialist, anti-American ideologues who control his every move.”
It’s time for Joe Biden to resign, be impeached, or certainly not re-elected. He has demonstrated that he is unfit to hold the crucial office of President of the United States.
New Hampshire voters facilitate the administration’s ineptitude by sending a quartet of liberal, socialist, progressives to Washington. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster can be relied upon to always toe the party line and support every destructive Democrat proposal that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and The Squad dream up.
These leftists even support communist ideas like “federalizing” our elections, banning voter ID proposals, eliminating the Electoral College…proposals that do not help New Hampshire nor America. Our federal delegates seem to support every stupid, America-destroying notion proposed by the befuddled occupant of the White House. The next fiasco for the New Hampshire and American taxpayer is the $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill, the keystone of Biden’s agenda.
This has to stop! Help New Hampshire and America get back on the right track by changing who we send to Congress. Vote for conservative candidates next time around.