PRESIDENT RONALD REAGAN’s 11th Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican” — is ignored by Chuck Douglas in his Wednesday, March 9, op-ed “Trump and his pal Putin.”
Like Reagan, Donald Trump has the persona that serves him best... that of a joke-cracking optimist, with a touch of sarcasm. Douglas does not seem to recognize Trump’s note of sarcasm, and certainly doesn’t honor Reagan’s advice. The bottom line is that as Republicans we need to get back on track and put petty nonsense behind us so we can defeat Democrats.
Joe Biden, who claimed that he would “go toe-to-toe with Putin” was right… only Putin is the lead partner in that dance. Where does the blame for the invasion of Ukraine rightfully belong? The weakness projected by Biden is certainly a major factor. Knowing that Putin was cunningly and gradually surrounding Ukraine with his vast military should have alerted the Biden administration to shoring up the defenses of the Ukrainian people long before the invasion. Preparations should have begun when Putin stole the Crimea portion of Ukraine during the Obama administration.
It’s interesting that the fall of Crimea to Russia occurred during the administration of Democrat Barack Obama and that the fall of the rest of Ukraine now occurs during the administration of Democrat Joe Biden. What does Putin see in Democrats?
As a former KGB operative, Putin is keenly aware of sizing up his opposition. Putin has a great obsession with “Mother Russia” and sees the collapse of the Soviet Union as a disaster. He’s vowed to piece it back together again and little by little he is accomplishing that under our noses.
As we in the West change our leaders under our democratic systems every four years or so, Putin has managed to stay in power eliminating his opponents through dreadful and treacherous means, including poisoning and internment in Russian prisons. Though he carries the title of president of Russia and claims to be duly elected, he is a dictator much like Chairman Xi Jinping of China.
Given his decades-long tenure, Putin has dealt with a variety of Western leaders, some of whom project strength and some projecting weakness. I believe Putin sized up Biden when he met him in Switzerland in 2020, and judged him weak.
Why didn’t Putin invade Ukraine while President Trump was in office? I believe Putin sized up the former president and sensed Trump’s strength, which served as a deterrent. Trump’s “tough talk” and “America First” policies “projected” strength and Putin knew he would pay a heavy price if he challenged the power of the United States under Trump.
With Trump in office, it must have occurred to Putin that this guy, Trump, was a lot like President Teddy Roosevelt, whose slogan in office was: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.” Trump’s “big stick” was his straightforwardness in his manner of speaking! He didn’t mince words. The message was always clear to Putin, “Don’t mess with Trump!”
Then along comes Biden, with his “whisper and wave a wet noodle” mantra. Putin knew Biden as the vice president of another weak president, Barack Obama, under whom he’d taken Crimea in 2014.
Biden is well-suited to this “weakling” role. Robert Gates, Secretary of Defense during the Obama administration, once said, “…Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
The Clinton-Democrat fiasco charging Trump with shady deals with Russia tied his hands to work more openly with Putin. Trump seemed to have a smooth rapport with the Russian president and could have worked out difficulties between the two great powers (so that a situation like the invasion of Ukraine would never have happened). If you’re looking for a scapegoat, perhaps it was this fake scandal created by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats that set the tone for the current Ukraine situation.
To quote former House Intelligence Committee Chairman and now cybersecurity specialist Mike Rogers, “…the same team in with the Biden administration are the same individuals who were in with the Obama administration. Same people, same solutions. Putin calculated it was a good time to move (on Ukraine).”