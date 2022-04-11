AS WE WATCH the brave and fearless patriots of Ukraine stand up for their freedom and muster resolve in the face of danger by not capitulating to Butcher Putin and his brand of tyranny, we should make this moment in history a clarion call for all Americans to ensure our Second Amendment rights, which are prominently enshrined in The Bill of Rights, our first 10 amendments. Never let the government take away our guns.

We are so lucky and should thank God for the foresight of our Founders’ insistence of incorporating The Bill of Rights. Let’s see if you remember what they are. First Amendment includes freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and the right to petition the government; Second Amendment includes right to keep and bear arms; Third Amendment includes protection against housing soldiers in civilian homes; Fourth Amendment includes protection against unreasonable search and seizure and protection against the issuing of warrants without probable cause; Fifth Amendment includes protection against trial without indictment, double jeopardy, self-incrimination and property seizure; Sixth Amendment includes right to a speedy trial, right to be informed of charges, right to be confronted by witnesses, right to call witnesses, right to a legal counsel; Seventh Amendment includes right to a trial by jury; Eighth Amendment includes protection against excessive bail, excessive fines and cruel and unusual punishment; Ninth Amendment includes rights granted in the Constitution shall not infringe on other rights; Tenth Amendment includes powers not granted to the federal government in the Constitution belong to the states or the people.

Now, let’s look at what happened to the good people of Ukraine. They voluntarily gave up their nuclear weapons to Russia in return for peace. The Russians were supposed to destroy these newly acquired Ukrainian nuclear weapons. No evidence of that having happened has come forth. In return, the government of Ukraine was promised protection from Russia and the Western countries of the United States and Great Britain. This protection, as evidenced by the current situation in Ukraine via coverage by our Western news organizations, is slow in coming. Daily, we witness cities in Ukraine being blown apart by waves of Russian missiles, ground to dust, utterly flattened, destroyed. Sadly, countless hundreds, perhaps thousands of people, are being killed, maimed and orphaned. Millions more are displaced fleeing for safety in neighboring NATO countries. Among the lessons we should learn from this scenario: Never give up your weapons!

Charlton Heston, former actor and president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), said in his remarks to the National Press Club on September 11, 1997: “I believe strongly in the right of Americans to keep and bear arms. It is vital. It is not archaic. It is not an outdated, dusty idea dreamed by some old White guys in fear of the redcoats.” The Second Amendment is more essential than the First Amendment as the one right that protects all the others, he said, then summarized his remarks with the NRA slogan: “I’ll give you my gun when you can pry it from my cold, dead hands!”

As many of our liberal, “progressive” legislators in Washington, D.C., and, similarly, those entrenched in our cities and states throughout our country, pontificate about the dangers of gun ownership and the curtailment of our constitutional rights, let us never fall into their trap to give up our weapons. All Americans should insist on their Second Amendment rights, which protect gun ownership. Further, these same Americans should become proficient in proper handling of their guns through lessons taught by licensed gun owners and certified personnel, and then promote their proficiency through practice, practice, practice!

When insisting on protecting our Second Amendment rights, let’s always remember the wisdom of our Founding Fathers who gave us these inalienable Constitutional rights, and the on-going situation in Ukraine as witnessed by the actions of their courageous President and the resolve of the brave patriots of Ukraine to keep their country from falling into Russian hands!

According to issues.org, Reps. Ann Kuster (D-NH) and Chris Pappas (D-NH), both voted for the Backgrounds Checks Act. Worse, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) were co-sponsors of the Background Checks Act.

Heritage Action, a sister organization to the highly respected Heritage Foundation, has this to say about the Backgrounds Checks Act: “this legislation would require universal background checks for all firearm sales (even private) with specific exemptions. Unfortunately, universal background checks would do little to prevent firearm violence and would instead make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm.”

The votes by these four delegates on this issue do not represent traditional New Hampshire values.

Nick De Mayo lives in Sugar Hill and is Northern Grafton County Republican Committee chairman.

Amanda Leslie: Undo the hijacking of Croydon's schools

Alex Walker: National Guard was always ready, always there

Charles Lockhart: Vet Center's are failing veterans

