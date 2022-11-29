IT HAS finally come to pass and fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways. We learned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is stepping down on the same night Donald Trump announced his intention to run again for president.
In January 2023, Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and will no longer be third in line to be president. Bye, bye, Nancy! Au revoir, Nancy! Arrivederci, Nancy! Zaijian, Nancy! Sayonara, Nancy! Aloha, Nancy!
Nancy Pelosi has been speaker since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. She has represented California’s 12th Congressional District since 1987. That equates to 35 years. Look at California’s demise over that time, with higher and higher taxes, residents departing for more livable states, higher and higher crime rates, and prolific drug use. Has she improved the lives of members of her dysfunctional district in all those years?
We know Pelosi’s life has certainly improved in that time, with reports of insider trading in the stock market (her husband’s too-timely investments). ”It may not be illegal - but it sure looks scummy!” (The New York Post, July 23, 2022).
Pelosi and her husband claim the ownership of various vineyards in Napa Valley and surrounding lucrative areas of the wine-growing country of California. The list goes on, according to Open Secrets, following the money in politics found the Pelosi’s hold 48 assets totaling $54,474,051 to $256,266.000, with assets in industries such as real estate, finance, lodging, tourism, internet, entertainment, food & beverage, securities and investment, telecom services, publishing, trucking, energy, electronics manufacturing and equipment, among others. Quite a portfolio on the speaker’s salary of $223,500.00 a year, don’t you think?
Pelosi was born into a prominent Baltimore political family with her father serving as a Democrat congressman from Maryland who then became Mayor of Baltimore seven years later. Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III became mayor of Baltimore in 1967, and served in that position until 1971 after serving as Baltimore City Council president. Nancy is most noteworthy for being the only speaker to unilaterally and disgracefully destroy a president’s State of the Union Address in front of a worldwide audience on February 5, 2020. The legal scholars are still debating whether that unprecedented and dastardly act by Speaker Pelosi was legal.
The Republicans have taken the majority in the House with 218 GOP representatives, and perhaps even more as counting is still ongoing. Pelosi will have to turn over her gavel, leadership, and power in the House to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, it is believed.
Will she follow the cowardly exit of the defeated British General Lord Charles Cornwallis, who was defeated by General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia on Oct. 19, 1781, thus culminating in the eventual end of the Revolutionary War. In disgrace and embarrassment, Cornwallis feigned illness and refused to attend the surrendering ceremony. Instead, he ordered a subordinate, General Charles O’Hara, to surrender his sword to Washington. In turn, General Washington ordered American General Benjamin Lincoln to accept the British Empire’s sword of surrender.
The new Republican-controlled House of Representatives should curb abusive actions like Insider Trading by those serving in our government in Washington, D.C., that only serve to promote personal power grabs and conflicts of interest.
