IT HAS finally come to pass and fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways. We learned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is stepping down on the same night Donald Trump announced his intention to run again for president.

In January 2023, Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and will no longer be third in line to be president. Bye, bye, Nancy! Au revoir, Nancy! Arrivederci, Nancy! Zaijian, Nancy! Sayonara, Nancy! Aloha, Nancy!

Nick De Mayo lives in Sugar Hill.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Michael Etzel: Media sources, politics, and truth

IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022
Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…

John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022