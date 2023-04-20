THE DARE program was used in schools across America for many years, and was a deterrent against drug use and violence among middle school kids due to the intervention of local police officers in their area schools who befriended the kids, and taught them about the dangers of drugs and violence in their lives while the kids were still young. I think New Hampshire’s towns and cities should revisit this positive program and institute the DARE program’s fundamentals in their schools. Perhaps the state Department of Education should find a way to lead the way?

As a 35-year veteran public school teacher who taught elementary and middle school, I can attest to the effectiveness of DARE. Kids loved the program and looked forward to experiencing the weekly visits of the DARE officers, who offered so many fun things for the kids to do while teaching them to say “no” to drugs and violence.

Nick De Mayo lives in Sugar Hill.

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley will secure our border

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…