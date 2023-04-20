THE DARE program was used in schools across America for many years, and was a deterrent against drug use and violence among middle school kids due to the intervention of local police officers in their area schools who befriended the kids, and taught them about the dangers of drugs and violence in their lives while the kids were still young. I think New Hampshire’s towns and cities should revisit this positive program and institute the DARE program’s fundamentals in their schools. Perhaps the state Department of Education should find a way to lead the way?
As a 35-year veteran public school teacher who taught elementary and middle school, I can attest to the effectiveness of DARE. Kids loved the program and looked forward to experiencing the weekly visits of the DARE officers, who offered so many fun things for the kids to do while teaching them to say “no” to drugs and violence.
Why did we ever let that promising program leave our classrooms, schools and communities? Look at the contemporary sad shape of our schools and communities today with rampant drug use and untamed violence. Just look at some of our once proud and glorious cities: New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, just to name a few. One can easily term these places “drug dens” and “crime-wave cities.” People are leaving these places in droves due to drugs and violence.
I agree with Susan McKeown, whose article in the Monday, April 17, 2023 Union Leader entitled “Health shouldn’t take a back seat to revenue” quite accurately points out the many dangers of legalizing recreational marijuana just to make a few “entrepreneurs” rich. What New Hampshire would really be doing is enriching cartel overlords.
Medical and recreational marijuana are destroying the health and social fabric of Colorado the Centennial State. All one has to do is transcribe “New Hampshire” for “Colorado” in the following paragraphs:
—
“The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA) program has published annual reports every year since 2013 tracking the impact of legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado. The purpose is to provide data and information so that policy makers and citizens can make informed decisions on the issue of marijuana legalization.
Since recreational marijuana was legalized:
Traffic deaths in which drivers tested positive for marijuana increased 109% while all Colorado traffic deaths increased 31%.
Traffic deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana more than doubled from 55 in 2013 to 115 people killed in 2018.
This equates to one person killed every 3 days in 2018 compared to one person killed every 6½ days in 2013.
The percentage of all Colorado traffic deaths that were marijuana-related increased from 15% in 2013 to 23% in 2018.
Since recreational marijuana was legalized:
Past month marijuana use for ages12 and older increased 58% and is 78% higher than the national average, currently ranked 4th in the nation.
Adult marijuana use increased 94% and is 96% higher than the national average, currently ranked 4th in the nation.
College age marijuana use increased 18% and is 48% higher than the national average, currently ranked 6th in the nation.
Youth marijuana use decreased 14% and is 40% higher than the national average, currently ranked 6th in the nation.
The yearly number of emergency department visits related to marijuana increased 54% after the legalization of recreational marijuana (2013 compared to 2017).
The yearly number of marijuana-related hospitalizations increased 101% after legalization of recreational marijuana (2013 compared to 2017).
The percent of suicide incidents in which toxicology results were positive for marijuana has increased from 14% in 2013 to 23% in 2017.
RMHIDTA Colorado Drug Task Forces (10) conducted 257 investigations of Black Market marijuana in Colorado resulting in:
192 felony arrests
6.08 tons of marijuana seized
60,091 marijuana plants seized
25 different states the marijuana was destined
Seizures of Colorado marijuana in the U.S. mail system has increased 1,042% from an average of 52 parcels (2009 – 2012) to an average of 594 parcels (2013 – 2017) during the time recreational marijuana has been legal.
Marijuana tax revenue represent approximately 9/10 of one percent of Colorado’s FY 2018 budget.
64% of local jurisdictions in Colorado have banned medical and recreational marijuana businesses.”
—
Let’s keep New Hampshire “drug free” and pray the state Senate and Governor Chris Sununu veto legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.
