IN THE Sept. 2 edition of The White Mountain Record, Littleton Select Board member and District 1 state senator, the Honorable Carrie Gendreau, voiced her concern over transgender/diversity artwork being displayed on Jing Fong’s building on Jackson Street in Littleton.
The artwork is being sponsored by NOCO Mural Project and North Country Pride. In addition to others, Becky Colpitts, outreach community coordinator for The Littleton Food Co-op Market, who is representing Granite United Way, provided the grant money to pay for the mural.
Sen. Gendreau has been receiving many “anti-Carrie” letters in The Record’s letters section for sharing her views on the matter, especially because of her official titles. In my opinion, she has the courage, and the duty to speak for all of us who are stakeholders in our northern Grafton and Coos county communities that make up District 1.
Sen. Gendreau speaks for stakeholders afraid to speak out due to personal retribution. She speaks out for those who are afraid for their personal safety. She is focusing attention on this issue to help stop this liberal-progressive-socialist-communist bullying toward a silent segment of the area’s residents.
The wicked tongue-lashing of a good woman, a good conservative public servant, and an experienced legislator, is deplorable. Definitely, a political attack, as well! She and the state Senate have been there for us in legislating common sense issues like school choice, lower taxes, anti-recreational-cannabis-use legalization, securing our borders from invasion by illegal migrants, as well as many other conservative pieces of legislation.
These attacks on Sen. Gendreau’s integrity are being waged by the same people who supported Edith Tucker (“I never supported an income tax!”) for the District 1 seat now proudly held by Sen. Gendreau. Thank God Carrie beat her. Just imagine where we would be today if Tucker had won?
One irate opponent criticized Sen. Gendreau while holding an elected position on a local School Board. What a hypocrite! His comments seem very suspicious, maybe he’s positioning himself for a state Senate run after losing another run for representative.
Reading The White Mountain Record, you’ll notice the frequent slobbering of anti-conservative blabbermouths from the surrounding towns of Bethlehem, Easton, and Sugar Hill. Their efforts regarding this matter seem well-coordinated to promote bullying conservative, Christian voters and taxpayers. Or, am I just acting like a conspiracy-theorist?
Sen. Gendreau has been there for us. It’s our turn to be there for her.
