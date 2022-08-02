I WOULD point anyone — such as eight-term state Rep. Al Baldassaro — still bandying about the foolish mantra that “we have term limits, they are called elections” to Kevin Landrigan’s State House Dome in the July 10th edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News.

In the final paragraph titled “Incumbents lead money race”, Landrigan notes that incumbents Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas are both outraising their Republican challengers, raising nearly identical funds of $610,000 between April and June. In addition to this money, Pappas has $2.2 million in his campaign bank account, Kuster has nearly $3 million.

Nick McNulty lives in Windham.

Friday, July 29, 2022
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed fo…

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.

Monday, July 25, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022