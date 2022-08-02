I WOULD point anyone — such as eight-term state Rep. Al Baldassaro — still bandying about the foolish mantra that “we have term limits, they are called elections” to Kevin Landrigan’s State House Dome in the July 10th edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News.
In the final paragraph titled “Incumbents lead money race”, Landrigan notes that incumbents Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas are both outraising their Republican challengers, raising nearly identical funds of $610,000 between April and June. In addition to this money, Pappas has $2.2 million in his campaign bank account, Kuster has nearly $3 million.
Is this because Kuster and Pappas are wildly popular in New Hampshire? Hardly. According to the political big-data analytics site, FiveThirtyEight project, both of them have a 100% rating of voting in exact lock-step with President Joe Biden, who is currently carrying a 30 to 38% record low approval rate. This popularity rating is due largely to historically record-setting high inflation that Biden’s policies and the Democrat Congress (supported by Pappas and Kuster) created. Clearly this ability to raise money has been decoupled from any popularity of an elected official’s actions in office.
The statistics around incumbency and the unfair advantage that comes with it further support this incongruity. Congress has an average of 15 to 20% approval, yet a 95% reelection (recidivism?) rate. And most estimates show 90 to 97% of Political Action Committee (PAC) and lobbyist money goes to incumbents. The almost identical amounts of money raised by Pappas and Kuster in Q2 shows this is likely what is happening here (small donors in different congressional districts do not spend in unison like lobbyists and PACs).
Also, unofficial estimates have members of Congress spending 30 to 70% of their time in office electioneering to raise money so that they might stay in office. Incumbents also engage in the use of franking (mail without postage required) and constituency services (meet and greets, ribbon cuttings, etc.) to further cut challengers off at the knees.
The data is clear, elections without term limits are anything but fair. Modern politicians secure their first election and then do their all to kick the ladder out from under any challengers coming up behind them.
This is in no small part why we find our federal government full of a bunch of wealthy senior citizens that couldn’t tell you what gas costs, how to run a business, or what it is like to fill up their own grocery carts, because it’s been decades since they’ve dealt with any of these things if they ever did at all.
