THERE GOES Kathleen Sullivan again, attacking Frank Edelblut and school choice on behalf of the teachers unions and their co-opted Democrat party.

Like other union flacks, Sullivan predicates her disingenuous attacks upon the premise that government-run school systems are the only education options for our children, while ignoring the fact that in most cities they are the least effective ones. Americans are waking up to the fact that public sector unions are corrupt and have turned our schools into political grist mills, putting lawyers and politicians like Randi Weingarten in charge of K-12 education instead of parents, duly appointed commissioners, and teachers.

Nick McNulty lives in Windham.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Friday, May 19, 2023
Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Scott Gove: The most important delivery this summer for UPS

Scott Gove: The most important delivery this summer for UPS

THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Claire Draucker: St. Anselm can do better.

Claire Draucker: St. Anselm can do better.

AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment …

Roy Dennehy: Parents want some control back. SB 272 provides it

Roy Dennehy: Parents want some control back. SB 272 provides it

FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat votin…