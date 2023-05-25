Like other union flacks, Sullivan predicates her disingenuous attacks upon the premise that government-run school systems are the only education options for our children, while ignoring the fact that in most cities they are the least effective ones. Americans are waking up to the fact that public sector unions are corrupt and have turned our schools into political grist mills, putting lawyers and politicians like Randi Weingarten in charge of K-12 education instead of parents, duly appointed commissioners, and teachers.
What went wrong with public schools? Unionization as I see it. As the American Enterprise Institute reports, since 1950 the number of students in American schools has grown 96% while the number of teachers has spiked 252%.
The number of unionized “administrators” is up 702%. That’s seven times as many administrators writing politicized curriculum and diverting time and resources away from basics such as reading, writing, arithmetic and history.
A decline in proficiency has shadowed the rise of unionization in schools. Causality could not be more clear after the National Assessment of Educational Progress reported recently in “the nation’s report card” that “just 13% of the country’s eighth graders were proficient in U.S. history last year, and 22% were proficient in civics.”
Clearly the massive politicized administrative bloat in our schools is awful for our children. However, these are Democrat union jobs, so what is bad for our children is great for the political party Sullivan once chaired here in New Hampshire.
The good news is that Americans aren’t buying narratives like those spun by Sullivan any longer. Polling, like that by the American Federation for Children, consistently shows strong support among voting parents for school choice, with more than 70% in favor of more — not less — school choice.
In our inner cities, no polling is necessary as the few charter schools that are allowed to open have massively long waiting lists full of parents desperate to give children a chance to get away from failed public schools that have been producing illiterate high school graduates for generations.
When you read Sullivan or others attacking parents and Frank Edelblut, understand that you are being subjected to a political campaign and not anything factual. The options Democrats hype are good for themselves not for our children.
