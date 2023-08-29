RESTORING relationships with others can be a source of great peace and joy. It can begin with two simple words: “I’m sorry.”
Those words are humble, healing and even transformative. However, for most of us they may be difficult to say. They are humble because they are often an admission that we have done something wrong or offended someone. That admission requires that we swallow our pride and it is a sign of humility.
Those words are also healing because they can restore a relationship with someone whom we have offended, or someone who perceives that we have offended them in some manner. The offense may be real, imagined or even unintended, but the other person may feel so wounded that he or she cannot take the first step to restore the relationship.
We, however, with the help of God, can be humble enough to take that first step by telling the other person “I’m sorry.” Even if one is entirely innocent of any real offense, reconciliation may be achieved by simply and sincerely saying: “If I have offended you in any manner, it certainly wasn’t intended and I am sorry.”
It takes humility to say “I’m sorry” and to restore a relationship. The same is true in order to restore our relationship with God, against whom we may have committed an offense known as “sin.” Sin weakens that relationship and can even destroy it, but Christ provided a means to restore the relationship when He told his apostles, “Whose sins you shall forgive, they are forgiven; whose sins you shall retain are retained.” (John 20:23).
Catholics confess their sins to a priest, bound to secrecy, in a sacrament called Reconciliation, because that is the means which Christ provided for restoring the relationship. At the conclusion of sacramental confession, a prayer called the Act of Contrition is recited, which includes the phrase: “O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended Thee …”
Concerning Reconciliation, St. Paul said: “Whoever is in Christ is a new creation.” (2 Cor 5:17)
In other words, reconciliation is transformative. As a Catholic, I can also say that Reconciliation gives one a great feeling of liberation, as well as a sense of peace and joy.
The words “I’m sorry” may be difficult to say, but they can restore our relationship with God and with others.
Nick Monroe is a parishioner of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Newport and a Lay Dominican. He lives in New London.
