RESTORING relationships with others can be a source of great peace and joy. It can begin with two simple words: “I’m sorry.”

Those words are humble, healing and even transformative. However, for most of us they may be difficult to say. They are humble because they are often an admission that we have done something wrong or offended someone. That admission requires that we swallow our pride and it is a sign of humility.

Nick Monroe is a parishioner of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Newport and a Lay Dominican. He lives in New London.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Pamela Dube: If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam

THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team i…

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Michael L. Fischler: A house divided and in need of healing

FORMER President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments, with the last two alleging his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Said indictments have had little negative effect on his popularity, with two-thirds of Republicans wanting him to run again, and 70% …

Robert Azzi: 'One pen, one child and one teacher can change the world'

EARLIER THIS summer, in a Seacoast thrift shop I frequent, I began chatting with a young graduate student who was browsing its book section. It turned out they were majoring in diplomacy and intelligence and that we had some common interests. Although their geographical area of interest was …

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Dr. David Klebenov: Abandon all hope, ye who (try to) enter here

NEWS FROM our southern border dominates media coverage of immigration issues, and for good reason. However, we hear little about the crisis surrounding legal immigration. The extent to which legal immigration is broken (almost completely) affects families in profound ways. It also works to m…

Monday, August 21, 2023
Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

AFTER READING Amanda D’Angelo’s op-ed in your July 13 edition — “My abortion was the right decision for me and my baby” — I wish to provide a pro-life “choice” my niece made in a similar situation with her pre-born baby.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start …