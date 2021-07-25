THE COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally affected every single Granite Stater, whether through the loss of a loved one, jobs disappearing, or getting sick themselves. The health and well being of medical professionals in our community have also taken a significant toll, yet their struggle has gone unnoticed as they cared for patients on the front lines at the height of the pandemic.

The past 18 months have begun to shed light on the burnout doctors, nurses, and others in the medical community tend to face. Through COVID, it was these individuals who risked their lives to save the lives of others, working long hours in some of the most challenging situations.

It is no wonder many medical professionals are struggling with the trauma and loss they experienced at their jobs and many still do. The tragic death of Dr. Lorna Breen underscores the difficult and sometimes fatal consequences that can occur when our caregivers’ health struggles largely go unnoticed.

This burnout and other factors have led to a shortage of doctors in hospitals and clinics across the country. As Americans grow older — including those in the medical community — there will be fewer doctors and more patients if we don’t take immediate action to address the shortage of medical expertise. It is because of pandemic-related concerns and exhaustion that many doctors may look to further cut back their hours.

The pandemic didn’t cause a doctor shortage; it only exacerbated an existing problem in this country. In 2018, New Hampshire had a physician burnout rate of 50 percent — an alarming figure and yet one of the lowest rates in the country. Furthermore, New Hampshire ranks 48th in the country when it comes to the number of health professional shortage areas (HPSAs), with 27. That leaves many Granite Staters vulnerable when it comes to health-care accessibility.

New research shows this shortage is likely to get worse. A recent report by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projects that by 2034, there will be a shortage of as many as 48,000 primary care physicians, and a shortage of nearly 80,000 physicians. More must be done to ensure that we reverse this trend before a deficit of medical professionals puts lives at risk.

COVID brought to the surface many inequalities that persist in our health care system, including the large number of rural, lower-income, and generally underserved communities that need more robust health care infrastructure to stay healthy.

Fortunately, Congress has the ability to bolster the number of medical professionals in several ways and in doing so ensure that all Granite Staters are able to find a doctor when they need one.

Physician training programs are the biggest hurdles to addressing the shortage. Medical students need at least one year of graduate medical education (GME) or two years of residency before being granted a license to practice. Congress is considering the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act, which would bring another 3,500 new doctors per year into the medical community. Additional legislation would also help turn the tide on doctor shortages and ensure there are an adequate number of medical professionals to meet patient demands.

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan includes money to support increasing the number of medical professionals through more GME and other incentives. These initiatives taken together would be immensely helpful for every Granite Stater and every American.

While we won’t solve the doctor deficit overnight, Congress must take steps to address physician burnout to safeguard the health of our medical professionals and guarantee all Granite Staters have access to a doctor when they’re in need of care.

Doctors Nick Perencevich, Millie LaFontaine and Bob Friedlander Jr. all live and practice in Concord.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Matt Mowers: An American child

Matt Mowers: An American child

IF YOU’RE like most Granite Staters, despite rain, you spent Independence Day weekend at cookouts with friends. Briefly, you might have thought about the fact that 245 years ago our brave countrymen risked their lives to establish a nation for the first time in history founded on an idea — Freedom.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
+6
Deo Mwano: A remarkable day of celebrating and giving back

Deo Mwano: A remarkable day of celebrating and giving back

ONE OF the hardest parts of social distancing through COVID-19 was missing community events and opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors. The Nick Carey 3v3 Basketball Tournament in Manchester has been one of my favorite events over the past decade. It was cancelled last summer du…

Monday, July 19, 2021
Fred Doucette: A tale from Democrats, NH deserve better

Fred Doucette: A tale from Democrats, NH deserve better

WHAT SHOULD be a time to celebrate the most fiscally conservative budget to ever pass through the New Hampshire House, I find myself disappointed to have to call out misleading if not blatant lies put out by House Democrats. It is no surprise that my Democratic counterparts tried to justify …

Rep. Michael Cahill: COVID violations forgive and forget?

Rep. Michael Cahill: COVID violations forgive and forget?

THE COVID virus caused illness, death and economic hardship, it was well beyond the inconvenience of masks and one-way aisles in supermarkets. Hospitals postponed elective procedures, schools and daycare centers closed as social distancing limited their in-person capacity. Everyone searched …

Sunday, July 18, 2021
Friday, July 16, 2021
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Andrew Cline: Freedom and the New Hampshire Advantage

Andrew Cline: Freedom and the New Hampshire Advantage

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s six-year run of business tax cuts should have made the state’s corporate income tax rate the second-lowest in New England. But a funny thing happened along the way. New Hampshire was joined by an unexpected rival.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Howard Ray: PRO Act Infringes on worker privacy, curtails freedom

Howard Ray: PRO Act Infringes on worker privacy, curtails freedom

WHEN I served in combat in Iraq, I knew I was doing the right thing — fighting for freedom, both for Iraqi civilians and for the folks at home. Back then, I never would have thought we’d have to fight so hard for our freedoms — including the freedom to start and grow a business absent untowa…