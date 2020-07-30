MANAGEMENT theorist Simon Sinek says, “Leadership is a choice, not a rank.” Amid a global pandemic that shook the nation, communities across the country looked to leadership for a sense of safety and comfort in an unprecedented time.
According to Sinek, a good leader makes you feel safe because they protect you from the dangers that threaten your well-being through a level of trust and security. When a strong leader sets the tone, naturally the best talents and ideas within an organization come together (Sinek, 2014).
When school buildings closed this spring, this is exactly what happened in many districts across the state as teachers pooled together their individual strengths and transformed the traditional curriculum to remote learning for all.
As a whole, New Hampshire delivered when it came to remote instruction this spring. Educators were recognized statewide by our governor and said to be among the few states setting the pace by our nation’s capital.
Districts that saw success made providing quality digital instruction and access to the curriculum for all students a priority. Food service and delivery of educational materials were arranged. Teachers spent countless hours on professional development and enabled students with many opportunities to learn and connect digitally.
Yet, some districts fell short. Social media made it easy to compare what was happening throughout the state in terms of remote learning, graduation, grading, and other important educational decisions. This resulted in both a positive and negative impact on the attitudes towards remote learning and the local school district’s ability to provide an adequate education.
Just because school buildings closed, school programming did not. One of the greatest outcomes of the abrupt transition to remote learning was the exposure of inequities that currently exist within our state’s education system and within the local school districts. Critical issues including access to technology, internet, supervision, healthcare, and transportation, varied so widely across districts in the state that schools were forced to get creative to continue to provide the plethora of services students need. These blatant inequities exposed to the public may hopefully encourage communities and state government to continue to get more involved.
So, what was the major difference between districts that saw success and those that did not? Leadership.
Administrators that truly took on a leadership role enabled staff and families to feel secure within the district and their decisions. This level of trust was maintained with transparency and commitment to not only fielding the voices of concern from stakeholders but acting upon them. With this continued leadership, education administrators will be able to overcome the ethical dilemmas posed by the reopening of school buildings and minimize the impact on their surrounding community.
The fate of in-person schooling this fall is unknown. Remote learning experiences this spring certainly opened the eyes to many families on other options available to the education of their child (VLACS, home-schooling, cohort tutoring, private institutions, etc.). One thing is for certain, ensuring the trust between administrators, faculty, and community is more important than ever.
With reopening of school building plans looming, along with the logistical nightmare it creates, administrators will need to set the tone and make ethically literate decisions. From a caring perspective, it will be crucial to address all stakeholder concerns early and avoid a “one size fits all” approach with flexibility in schooling options.
This is easy because of New Hampshire’s locally controlled education system. Considering the lenses of justice and critique, educational leaders will need to look to policies and guidelines (especially state and CDC) set in place and question which of these recommendations are imperative to their plans.
Although it was disappointing that the governor did not mandate masks for schools, it makes sense that districts with no transmission of the virus what-so-ever in their community have the flexibility in state guidelines. Local control then in turn forces the need for leadership from school administrators and school boards to address concerns and meet the needs of their community.
The success of school leaders always remains the same according to the ethics of the profession; make decisions considering what truly is in the best interest of all students.