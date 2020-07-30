MANAGEMENT theorist Simon Sinek says, “Leadership is a choice, not a rank.” Amid a global pandemic that shook the nation, communities across the country looked to leadership for a sense of safety and comfort in an unprecedented time.

According to Sinek, a good leader makes you feel safe because they protect you from the dangers that threaten your well-being through a level of trust and security. When a strong leader sets the tone, naturally the best talents and ideas within an organization come together (Sinek, 2014).

When school buildings closed this spring, this is exactly what happened in many districts across the state as teachers pooled together their individual strengths and transformed the traditional curriculum to remote learning for all.

As a whole, New Hampshire delivered when it came to remote instruction this spring. Educators were recognized statewide by our governor and said to be among the few states setting the pace by our nation’s capital.

Districts that saw success made providing quality digital instruction and access to the curriculum for all students a priority. Food service and delivery of educational materials were arranged. Teachers spent countless hours on professional development and enabled students with many opportunities to learn and connect digitally.

Yet, some districts fell short. Social media made it easy to compare what was happening throughout the state in terms of remote learning, graduation, grading, and other important educational decisions. This resulted in both a positive and negative impact on the attitudes towards remote learning and the local school district’s ability to provide an adequate education.

Just because school buildings closed, school programming did not. One of the greatest outcomes of the abrupt transition to remote learning was the exposure of inequities that currently exist within our state’s education system and within the local school districts. Critical issues including access to technology, internet, supervision, healthcare, and transportation, varied so widely across districts in the state that schools were forced to get creative to continue to provide the plethora of services students need. These blatant inequities exposed to the public may hopefully encourage communities and state government to continue to get more involved.

So, what was the major difference between districts that saw success and those that did not? Leadership.

Administrators that truly took on a leadership role enabled staff and families to feel secure within the district and their decisions. This level of trust was maintained with transparency and commitment to not only fielding the voices of concern from stakeholders but acting upon them. With this continued leadership, education administrators will be able to overcome the ethical dilemmas posed by the reopening of school buildings and minimize the impact on their surrounding community.

The fate of in-person schooling this fall is unknown. Remote learning experiences this spring certainly opened the eyes to many families on other options available to the education of their child (VLACS, home-schooling, cohort tutoring, private institutions, etc.). One thing is for certain, ensuring the trust between administrators, faculty, and community is more important than ever.

With reopening of school building plans looming, along with the logistical nightmare it creates, administrators will need to set the tone and make ethically literate decisions. From a caring perspective, it will be crucial to address all stakeholder concerns early and avoid a “one size fits all” approach with flexibility in schooling options.

This is easy because of New Hampshire’s locally controlled education system. Considering the lenses of justice and critique, educational leaders will need to look to policies and guidelines (especially state and CDC) set in place and question which of these recommendations are imperative to their plans.

Although it was disappointing that the governor did not mandate masks for schools, it makes sense that districts with no transmission of the virus what-so-ever in their community have the flexibility in state guidelines. Local control then in turn forces the need for leadership from school administrators and school boards to address concerns and meet the needs of their community.

The success of school leaders always remains the same according to the ethics of the profession; make decisions considering what truly is in the best interest of all students.

Nicole Mazze is a teacher living in Manchester.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19
Op-eds

Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the state this spring, the Judicial Branch acted to protect the safety of our citizens by suspending all jury trials. Following several weeks of careful planning and preparation, as well as instituting significant measures to protect the health of pros…

Monday, July 27, 2020
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire

IN 2018, a local newsroom reported on allegations of misconduct against the Salem police department. This investigative reporting triggered a momentous chain of events. The town manager was empowered to investigate the department and how it handled internal investigations, resulting in a dam…

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour

  • Updated

Tomorrow, a Pepto Bismol-colored bus emblazoned with the words “Women For Trump 2020” will make its way through the state of New Hampshire, led by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and staffed with women who have long been voices in the conservative movement.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more
Op-eds

Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more

FOR OVER a century, camp has been a summertime staple, nowhere more so than in New Hampshire. Every year, as camps help shape the lives of over 150,000 young people, New Hampshire’s camp industry generates millions of dollars in revenue and supports countless jobs. In 2020, however, every ca…

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough
Op-eds

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough

IN THE late 1970s and early 80s, I was part of a small inner-city house church in Atlanta. At that time, as in all major cities in the country, Atlanta was experiencing “white flight” in older inner-city neighborhoods. Blacks were moving in. Whites were uncomfortable and moving out.

Monday, July 20, 2020
Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!
Op-eds

Tom Raffio: Dental offices reopening: Heroes work here!

HAVE YOU seen the signs thanking heroes emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic? I haven’t seen one listing dental professionals, but I think they should be included. Outside of every dental office a sign should appear that says, “Heroes Work Here!”

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect
Op-eds

Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett: MacDowell rebranding is about respect

  • Updated

WHEN I first worked for newspapers and the Associated Press in New Hampshire in the 1970s, there was an interlude when the accepted style was: “Ms. Smith (who prefers that designation)...” I’ve since told many disbelieving students about this bumpy construction. I use it to make the point th…

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general
Op-eds

Ellen Anderson: Legacy of a Confederate general

I AM a direct descendant of General John Brown Gordon, a great-great grandchild. I, along with 44 other living descendants, have signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to remove General Gordon’s statue from its prominent location in front of the state capitol building.

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues
Op-eds

Matt Mowers: Great American comeback continues

A FEW short months ago economists across the country were predicting the absolute worst for our nation. These so-called experts said we were going to lose up to 8.5 million jobs and that we would see an unemployment rate nearing 20 percent, all while predicting we were headed toward a bear m…