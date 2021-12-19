I AM the mother of four children, all four of which have varying levels of disability. I am a highly educated parent with knowledge in the medical and special education field. From a young age, all of my children have needed therapy and significant home support for their cognitive, behavioral health and mental-emotional well-being.
Early on, we learned that day care would not be an option; our day care providers informed us that they could not manage my eldest two children with their limited resources and staff. My kids’ behavioral needs were so intense that my husband had to leave his job twice over four years so that he could be home with the children full-time. I remained employed full-time in order to maintain insurance coverage. We have never been able to hire a typical babysitter, because they would be completely overwhelmed by my children’s behavior and cognitive needs. Eventually, my husband started his own business, working from home so that he could remain present as much as possible.
When my first daughter was only 9 years old, she had to be hospitalized for severe and dangerous behavioral health issues, which threatened not only her safety but that of our entire family and our community. Although we had access to home support through our local community mental health agency, the frequent turnover and entry-level skill of staff were not adequate to meet our needs. Often, we would see home care workers come in, form a meaningful relationship with my children, and then have to move on after six months. The cycle would repeat. These care workers were essential, but they would often move on to other jobs, or lack the training to not be overwhelmed by the severity of their behavioral and emotional health issues. This was extremely hard on my family because my children would form attachments to one worker only to see them replaced by another.
We had never qualified or could privately pay for intense and skilled home support until we were directed to the Fast Forward program through the state. Once we had access to the Bridges Foundation through funding by the Department of Behavioral health, we were able to survive from day to day and begin to heal from the trauma we had all experienced.
These home care workers have been essential to my family’s survival. It’s unfair and unethical that they are paid so little that we can’t retain them in the industry, and because of that they eventually move on to take jobs in retail or some other sector of the economy, rather than where we need them. It’s wrong that our service providers don’t have the funding to help pay for additional training for their staff so that workers dealing with significant challenges, like the ones my family provided, have training beyond the entry-level that they can fall back on.
Once the pandemic began and due to severe caregiver burnout from working full-time while managing three children with disabilities, it was necessary to quit my job in order to become a 1:1 assistant to three of my children at home. Since I carried private insurance through my employment, this was impacted. When my daughter required rehospitalization we were limited in our choices in psychiatric facilities due to the limited rate of reimbursement the state provides. Due to our experiences with previous hospitalizations we knew the New Hampshire choices were not appropriate for the intensity of her needs. We’re left without options.
That’s why we need to pass Build Back Better. By raising Medicaid reimbursement rates, providers can afford to pay their workers more, and provide additional training. They’ll be able to attract and retain skilled workers who want a career in home care. And families like mine will be able to acquire and depend on home care workers when they need them. We could have also benefited from family medical leave in order to take care of our children without permanently relinquishing our employment.
Call your senator today, and tell them to support home care workers and family medical leave by passing Build Back Better.