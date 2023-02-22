MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.

A man named Ed stood up at my packed town hall in Exeter. He’s from Franklin, he said, and even though he’s 72 years old, he went back to work full-time just to make ends meet. He’s worried about his town and everyone who lives there. The mills are gone, so families are struggling. Children are falling behind in school. He wants to see his community bounce back. He wants to get his country back.

Nikki Haley is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. She served as governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the UN. She lives in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, February 17, 2023
Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

Robert E. Clegg: See for yourself who NH's leaders are

BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023