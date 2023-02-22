MY FIRST trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate was memorable. The state’s legendary level of civic engagement was clear and I loved it. Many things will stick with me, but one man’s story stood out most.
A man named Ed stood up at my packed town hall in Exeter. He’s from Franklin, he said, and even though he’s 72 years old, he went back to work full-time just to make ends meet. He’s worried about his town and everyone who lives there. The mills are gone, so families are struggling. Children are falling behind in school. He wants to see his community bounce back. He wants to get his country back.
I’m running for president because of Ed and everyone like him — in New Hampshire and across America.
I came to the Granite State the day after I declared my candidacy. I went to Manchester, Exeter, Bow, and Concord, and everywhere that I went I heard stories like Ed’s. Parents who can’t pay their utility bills this winter. Families who’ve lost loved ones to the fentanyl streaming across our border. Laid-off workers who fear their children will be worse off than them. To a person, the people I met love America with all their hearts. Yet they honestly wonder whether our country will survive.
People are worried for a very good reason. They see America spiraling downward, toward socialism and defeatism. Our leaders have forgotten the principles that made us the most prosperous country in human history. What’s worse, they say those principles are tools of oppression — that America is rotten to the core and even racist. It has put us on the road to national failure.
No one embodies this failure more than President Joe Biden. On his watch, our economy is faltering, our leadership is fading, and our national self-belief has given way to self-loathing. No wonder so many people in New Hampshire are worried. They see the country they love coming apart. They know America is better than this.
They’re right. We can prove it, together, and bring out America’s best once more.
I am running for president to stop our country’s downward spiral. The America I see is strong and proud, not weak and woke. We need a strong economy, a strong military, and strong communities and culture. And we must always be proud of our principles, our progress, and our place in the world.
Only a strong America can lift up New Hampshire and Americans like Ed. I say that as a former governor who revitalized South Carolina’s economy, brought in thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs, and helped turn our state into the “beast of the southeast.” I intend to build a booming economy, end the inflation that’s hurting families, and keep utility bills low by unleashing American energy.
In a strong America, we’ll uphold the rule of law. Today, there are too many drugs and too much crime because we have too few police and border patrol. I’ll take the handcuffs off law enforcement and put them on criminals and drug runners instead.
In a strong America, our children will be prepared to thrive. Every child will get a world-class education because every parent will get to pick their child’s school. And no politician will be able to close those schools ever again.
We’ll get identity politics out of the classroom, as well as the boardroom and the backrooms of government. Our children should never be taught to hate America. They should learn that America deserves their love and hard work. Our national pride is the source of our strength. And take it from me, the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country.
A strong and proud America will be ready to beat Communist China. As the wife of a combat veteran, I know it is long past time to give our troops the training and weapons they need to keep us safe and keep the peace. And as I saw in my time as ambassador, when America stands up, our enemies step back. We can win the fight for the 21st century. But first we have to get past politicians from the 20th century, starting with Joe Biden.
This is the message I brought to New Hampshire last week. I’ll be back again soon, and I look forward to meeting even more people. The incredible turnout and excitement I saw at my town halls confirmed to me that we’re ready for a new generation to lead. And I know in my heart that New Hampshire will help bring back the strong and proud America that people like Ed deserve.
Nikki Haley is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. She served as governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the UN. She lives in Kiawah Island, S.C.
