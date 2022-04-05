AMERICA’s space program may not be at the forefront of your mind when you think of New Hampshire, however, New Hampshire has made and continues to make significant impacts on our nation’s journey to the moon and beyond.
In 1962, Derry native Alan Shepard made history, becoming the first American in space. Twenty-five years later, in 1986, Concord’s own Christa McAuliffe was selected to be the first American teacher to join a space mission. Over the years, there have been many New Hampshire businesses that have contributed their work to build, maintain, and create the future of American space travel. That legacy continues today and I am proud to say Haigh-Farr is a part of it.
Haigh-Farr Inc. has been providing innovative antenna solutions to the aerospace industry since 1969. Nearly 100 employees design, build, and test our hardware in-house to ensure quality and efficiency at our facility in Bedford, and we continue to grow in part because of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) and the upcoming Artemis missions.
The SLS rocket is the largest and most powerful ever built and is currently the only exploration-class rocket capable of delivering humans to the moon and into deep space. The opportunities SLS presents for future exploration and scientific research are incredible. Haigh-Farr and our employees are excited and proud to be a part of SLS Program and the resurgence of human deep space exploration.
Our company designs, manufactures, and tests antennas, test hats, and couplers for SLS, which are used on the Forward Skirt and Intertank of the rocket to provide FTS, GPS and telemetry capabilities. However, our hardware isn’t the only reason Haigh-Farr is excited for SLS. The Artemis program will be the first moon landing most of our employees have been able to witness. Also, as a woman-owned company, to be a part of the historic landing of the first woman on the moon is especially thrilling.
New Hampshire is home to several other supplier companies that manufacture parts and technology for the SLS program. Together, our companies create jobs and otherwise make an economic impact throughout the state. As America moves forward into this next chapter of space exploration, it’s critical to maintain and develop the collective knowledge and innovation SLS suppliers within the supply chain provide to the program. To achieve that, our nation’s leaders must support NASA and the SLS program.
In the coming weeks, the 2022 SLS — Orion — EGS Suppliers Conference will take place in Washington, D.C. This several-day conference allows companies like Haigh-Farr to meet and speak directly with our representatives to express how critical the SLS program is to our business, our state, and the nation. Haigh-Farr will be attending and advocating on behalf of New Hampshire companies that not only keep our state’s economy strong, but are critical to the progression of America’s space program.