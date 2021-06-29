AWARDING bachelor’s degrees at community colleges is an idea whose time has come.

Colleges created to serve communities should evolve with the communities and economies they serve, just as K-12 curricula have been changed to prepare high school students for today’s world of work and for college, in many cases by offering courses for college credit.

Since their founding, the institutions that make up the Community College System of New Hampshire have been astonishingly innovative and responsive, but arbitrarily limited to offering programs that lead only to the associate’s degree. Increasingly, careers to which students aspire require an associate’s degree for even entry level jobs, but a bachelor’s degree for advancement. There is no justification for a bachelors’ degree not to be available to these students in the same institution where they begin their studies, institutions that already offer the first two years of traditional college and often more.

At least one of New Hampshire’s community colleges already offers a teacher certification program that requires a bachelor’s degree for admission. With few modifications, other programs could offer bachelor’s degree programs that provide place-bound, non-traditional, under-served and minority students an opportunity to study further with faculty already attuned to helping them overcome academic challenges and the many other obstacles they face, such as working, parenting, becoming fluent in English, and more.

Community college faculty are experienced with engaging these students where they are in their lives. Community colleges also enable graduates to avoid around $30,000 in student debt borrowed to pay for travel, housing, dining halls, and the availability of many extracurricular programs for which they have no time, much less for consideration of fields of study that do not lead to a specific career after graduation.

Community colleges serve students who seek a career, even if they have not decided on a specific discipline for a variety of reasons. Perhaps, like mine, neither of their parents attended college, so it was not something that was anticipated, or their economic prospects may be uncertain. They come to the Community College System with the expectation they will know how to do something for a living when they graduate. Then they make it happen, perhaps while still living at home, working a job, perhaps rearing children, whatever it takes. These students become the people we do business with all across New Hampshire, so it makes no sense to deny them an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree from the college that best enables them to pull it all together.

Do we require them to type their papers on manual typewriters and use carbon paper for copies or store their data on 81 column cards, as was done when our community colleges were founded? So why does it make sense now to limit New Hampshire’s most affordable, accessible, available opportunity for economic advancement from educating and credentialing our citizens for increased success and productivity in this century?

Nearly half of the states in the nation now award bachelor’s degrees at community colleges, so the wrinkles have been worked out. It is long past the time for New Hampshire’s community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs as part of their mission. The time for institutional turf protection and endless dilatory debate over “exclusive institutional mission” is over. It is time to meet student and market needs, and to provide accessibility to place-bound citizens .

Not required at community colleges are varsity athletic programs, football stadiums, religious centers, fraternities and sororities, nor all the many other requirements for students who are able to leave home for a college education. It requires only that career programs be developed that build on associates degree programs to add additional course credits to fulfill the requirements for a bachelor’s degree in colleges already serving place-bound students and businesses in New Hampshire. Some of these colleges already are considering programs in which students can earn a salary while fulfilling course requirements, with support from businesses.

I will introduce a bill in the state House of Representatives to mandate this change so that citizens will have a chance to participate in the discussion. Now is the time to embrace the future by envisioning an expanded role for community colleges, which already are located where our students need them.

Rep. Oliver Ford (R-Chester) serves on the House Education Committee.

