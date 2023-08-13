LIKE MOST New Hampshire voters, I remain undecided about the parade of candidates for President traversing the Granite State. While I have not yet chosen my preferred candidate, after meeting recently with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, I decided to give Mike Pence a second look to evaluate his candidacy against the criteria I usually use. Here are my thoughts:
Principles: I am interested in supporting a bona fide conservative who satisfies the traditional three legs of the conservative stool – a proven commitment to national security (to include border security); free market capitalism; and social conservatism (i.e. pro-life, pro-religious liberties and pro-Second Amendment). Mike Pence has not only espoused these principles, he has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to them through his impressive record in government. He believes them to his core and not because the political winds chart his course. If you liked the policy objectives and achievements of the last administration but not the drama, think Mike Pence. Check.
Experience: I am looking for a candidate who has been tested and presents strong real life experience. On that measure, it is hard to dispute that Mike Pence is the most experienced candidate in the race. His service as Congressman from 2001 to 2013; as Indiana Governor from 2013 to 2017; and as Vice President from 2017 to 2021 give him significant legislative, executive and international capability. I know of no other current candidate who brings this breadth of experience to the campaign. Check.
Temperament: I believe it is essential for the President to be a strong leader, even-tempered and clear-headed – not prone to antics, dramatics, outbursts, petty fights or hints of corruption and self-dealing. Our President serves an essential role not only as manager of the executive branch, but also as our Commander in Chief and the head of state in dealing with international affairs. The current and immediate past Presidents both fail this criterion miserably. Mike Pence is neither a charismatic entertainer nor a fast-talking smart aleck. Instead, he has demonstrated an even-handed, calm and dignified governing style. In these challenging times, America’s ship of state needs a steady hand on the tiller; and if the manner by which he discharged his constitutional duties under extreme pressure on January 6, 2021 is a test of his character, temperament and commitment to the principles underlying our Republic, Mike Pence ably satisfies this criterion. Check.
Plan for America: I believe we will be best served by a President unafraid to lead, who has specific plans to address our major challenges, a vision for America and a sense of the path forward to implement that vision. Mike Pence’s vision is informed by his experience in government, what is possible and how it can be attained. Experience matters. Securing our borders; reining in uncontrolled spending to tackle the national debt; making America truly energy independent; curbing inflation and jump starting our economy; and aligning our national security imperatives with America’s strategic allies are part of his plan and that’s just for starters. So far, so good.
So while I remain an undecided voter, looking, listening and discerning who to support in our 2024 First in the Nation New Hampshire Primary, on second thought there is a strong case to be made for Mike Pence. As New Hampshire voters we have an awesome and important responsibility to vet the candidates, educate ourselves, ask tough questions and seek straight answers. Please join me in applying these criteria along with your own in evaluating the candidates on their merits not simply their personality or media coverage, so that once again New Hampshire can fulfill its role in sending a clarion call throughout the country as to who should be the next President of the United States.
Ovide Lamontagne is senior of counsel with the law firm of Bernstein Shur, teaches Constitutional law at Saint Anselm College and is the 1996 and 2012 GOP nominee for Governor.
