LIKE MOST New Hampshire voters, I remain undecided about the parade of candidates for President traversing the Granite State. While I have not yet chosen my preferred candidate, after meeting recently with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, I decided to give Mike Pence a second look to evaluate his candidacy against the criteria I usually use. Here are my thoughts:

Principles: I am interested in supporting a bona fide conservative who satisfies the traditional three legs of the conservative stool – a proven commitment to national security (to include border security); free market capitalism; and social conservatism (i.e. pro-life, pro-religious liberties and pro-Second Amendment). Mike Pence has not only espoused these principles, he has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to them through his impressive record in government. He believes them to his core and not because the political winds chart his course. If you liked the policy objectives and achievements of the last administration but not the drama, think Mike Pence. Check.

Ovide Lamontagne is senior of counsel with the law firm of Bernstein Shur, teaches Constitutional law at Saint Anselm College and is the 1996 and 2012 GOP nominee for Governor.

