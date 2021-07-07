THE FOURTH of July not only marks the founding of our nation, but it also marks the beginning of an American ideological revolution spread worldwide that continues to this day.
The central premise underlying the Founders’ quest for American Independence was the principle that all people are created equal by being fully vested with all of their human rights from the moment of their creation. In other words, the people by virtue of their creation are omnipotent and sovereign. As a result, it is only by their consent that they delegate some of their power to form and operate a governmental system for the benefit of all citizens.
As imperfect as our form of government is, it is still evolving to realize this ideal. And over the past 245 years, peoples and nations around the globe have imported to varying degrees this central premise in their own governmental systems and societies. This radical and revolutionary ideal – that the people are sovereign, and government is established by them to serve them – is what makes America exceptional. And to the extent the world has embraced this ideal, the Fourth of July really should be celebrated globally.
For most of the history of the world prior to 1776, nations were governed essentially by monarchs or oligarchs (Kings, Queens, Caesars, Emperors, Pharaohs). These rulers were the sovereign. The American Founders turned this model on its head by declaring that the rights of people were endowed to them by God not human rulers and that the people had the power to create, change or overthrow the form of government which they created to serve them. Accordingly, the people’s elected representatives are duty-bound to serve the people through the offices they created, not the other way around.
The Founders’ revolutionary beliefs transcended the American Revolution itself and made their way into the government the people created. Those foundational, revolutionary beliefs are best expressed in the 9th and 10th amendments of the Constitution of the United States. In keeping with the theme that the people delegate only some of their authority to form their government, the 9th Amendment makes clear that the people’s rights protected under the Constitution (generally in the prior 8 amendments of the Bill of Rights) are not exhaustive. Expressly enumerating them in the Constitution does not abridge the panoply of all the other rights held by the people. It is in this sense that the Constitution protects our God-given rights; it does not grant them.
Similarly, the 10th Amendment makes clear that the power of the federal government is delegated to it by the States or the People. Whatever powers were not delegated are reserved to the States or to the people. Is it radical ideology to believe that rights are vested in human beings when they are created and that government powers emanate from the people through delegation and consent? Indeed, and it still is today.
Sixty years ago, in his inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy summed up beautifully the genius and radicalism of the central thesis underlying the American Revolution: “And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe—the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.” Indeed, these beliefs are still at issue, not only around the globe but right here at home. We are still in the first generation of our American Revolution, and it is still an imperfect work in progress.
Our grand America experiment was a work in progress from the get-go. Enshrining slavery into the Constitution when it was ratified illustrates the disconnect between articulating a radical ideology and actually implementing it. The genius of the system is that it can be changed, as it was when slavery was abolished by the adoption of the 15 Amendment through ratification by the States not through a judicial opinion. Though vestiges of slavery and other injustices continue to haunt our Nation, we continue to strive to perfect our system to realize the promise of our Founders’ radical beliefs. The fact that they may be implemented imperfectly does not take away from their brilliance or the need for us and citizens of the world to embrace them and unite behind their realization and their promise to mankind.