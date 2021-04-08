DISTRACTED DRIVING is not a new problem, but it remains a serious one. It is, however, a problem that we can all combat together. It is as easy as putting away your phone while you are behind the wheel, setting an example for young drivers, and emphasizing one very simple message: no text, photo, email or social media post is worth a life — it can wait.

In an effort to engage young drivers and highlight the dangers of distracted driving, the Injury Prevention Center (IPC) at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock is hosting a Video PSA Creation Contest.

The contest encourages young creators to use their voice (and media-making skills) to create a 15-second video Public Service Announcement encouraging their peers to never drive distracted. The video submissions are being accepted from New Hampshire students grades 6 through 12, with prize money given to the winners. The contest is part of the IPC’s Teen Driver Program outreach effort, which is working to help put an end to smartphone distracted driving.

Students can enter the video PSA contest at NHteendrivers.com/2021-safe-driving-media-contest. Entries must be submitted by April 30th.

AT&T, a longstanding advocate in the national and local fight to curb distracted driving, provided financial support for the contest. AT&T began the It Can Wait program in 2009 to raise awareness of texting and driving. Over the past 10 years, the program has worked with local community and public safety leaders to host school assemblies and public events, conduct research and utilize resources such as virtual reality to inspire 40 million pledges — and counting — to not drive distracted.

AT&T and the New Hampshire Department of Safety are unified in our effort to reduce traffic crashes related to distracted driving. Over the past decade, concerns over distracted driving have persisted. AT&T research shows that nearly nine out of 10 people admit to using their smartphone while driving.

But research also shows that the problem is evolving and growing beyond just texting to social media, web surfing, snapping photos and video chatting. Nearly 64% of drivers take or view photos, 60% email and 47% surf the net while driving. Use of immersive content, such as video chatting and watching videos, while behind the wheel has nearly doubled since 2015; 86% of car-share drivers use their smartphones while driving; and four in 10 e-scooter or e-bike riders admit to riding distracted.

No matter how we get around, we’re doing it while distracted. The focus on just texting and driving needs to expand to include our constantly changing world of technology. That is why efforts like the IPC’s Video PSA contest are so important — it is giving kids an opportunity to use that same technology to fight back against distracted driving and make a difference.

And that is also why action from our state’s leaders is needed. Earlier this year, the New Hampshire House of Representatives introduced HB 424, a bill that would establish a commission to study ways to reduce texting while driving.

This is an important step, and we encourage the bill’s passage. We also encourage New Hampshire students to explore the details of the IPC’s Video PSA Contest and enter a submission. Student voices are critical in this effort. And we urge community leaders to share the contest information with teens and families in their areas. The more students that get involved, the more lives that could be potentially saved.

The message is simple: when it comes to distracted driving, no text, email, photo, or post is worth a life. It can wait.

Robert Quinn is the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety. He lives in Seabrook. Owen Smith is president of AT&T for New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. He lives in Gorham, Maine.

Thursday, April 08, 2021
Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged
Op-eds

Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged

  • Updated

THE New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Fish and Game Commission are stewards of our public trust wildlife and are responsible by law for managing them such that all species have healthy, stable populations. For the most part, Fish and Game has done a commendable job. Populations …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
John Carroll: What happened to public education?
Op-eds

John Carroll: What happened to public education?

WHEN I WAS a junior in high school, on my first day of physics class, the teacher put us into groups of four. He then gave each group a mechanical transit, an instrument with which we had no prior experience. Mr. Richardson had marked points with black tape, within the confines of the high s…

Monday, April 05, 2021
Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage
Op-eds

Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage

  • Updated

THE MARCH 26 op-ed by Max Latona and Jason Sorens made many assertions regarding property rights and New Hampshire’s housing shortages. They made claims too broad to even be reasonably debated within the confines of this one response. However, the claim that Republican legislators are blocki…

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights

IMAGINE if you lived in a country like Russia that has a number of civil rights enshrined in its constitution. If those rights were violated by the government, do you think you could sue to enforce them? Of course not.

Op-eds

Democrats, don't pass the SALT (cap repeal)

NOW COMES the pesky question of how to pay for the progressive agenda. Or, more precisely, how to pay the huge price of the minority portion of the agenda’s cost that will be financed by taxes rather than money-creation or borrowing. Borrowing means future generations pay, but as has been sa…

Friday, April 02, 2021
Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy
Op-eds

Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy

OUR COUNTRY is finally beginning to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year in which our families and communities have been devastated, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. This package will get more …

Thursday, April 01, 2021
Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071
Op-eds

Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071

INTERACTIVE classrooms inspired by gaming technology. Professors sharing the stage with colleagues teleporting in from all corners of the globe and perhaps other planets. Collaborations on contemporary “wicked” (intractable) problems. Welcome to Plymouth State University, 2071!

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter
Op-eds

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter

AS EASTER 2021 approaches, I would like to give readers of this message an offer of hope during these trying times as we trudge through the worries of the pandemic.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors
Op-eds

Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors

AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hamps…

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter
Op-eds

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter

AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a he…

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg
Op-eds

Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg

  • Updated

IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this el…