She was expecting her third child. Severe abnormalities were detected through an ultrasound. Her doctor told her the baby could die in the womb or shortly after birth and they suggested she terminate the pregnancy.
The untold agony her baby would endure through an abortion brought her great distress. Others said aborting was more humane than watching the child suffer but this was not a pet you put down. She was anguished at the thought of silencing the beating heart within her womb, aware that every creation is “perfect” in the eyes of God. She was told that this pregnancy could compromise her own well-being, but despite the odds she chose life!
Bedridden for the last two months of her pregnancy, her doctor said if she wanted a live birth she would need a C-section soon. Her mom and I were present in the OR as well as a priest to baptize the baby after birth. It was quiet, except for Christmas music playing. One of the doctors commented that they were having a hard time grabbing hold of the baby. The baby soon arrived and was whisked past us into the skillful hands of the NICU.
My niece, aware of the commotion, asked, “Is it a boy or a girl?” The doctor didn’t notice so he called to the nurses for an answer. A nurse whispered to me, “We don’t know. We can’t tell, it has no legs.” There was no genitalia either. Without hesitation I shouted back, “It’s a girl!” My niece was overwhelmed with joy! The priest came to the baby with holy water and baptized her “Hope Anne.”
She was a precious sight to behold, blonde hair, blue eyes, and the face of an angel! The nurse wrapped up baby Hope and handed her to my niece. The doctors told her the baby would not survive, it could be minutes or a few hours. My niece kissed Hope on the cheek and told her she would be with Jesus and His mother Mary soon and they would take care of her. There was not a dry eye in the room.
We later watched on as my niece lovingly bathed Hope and put a little Christmas dress on her. Before leaving I held Hope Anne one last time and kissed her goodbye. I later got a call saying that Hope had peacefully passed away in her mother’s arms.
At the funeral, Father Gauthier said that he was touched by my niece’s sense of faith when she said to him, “My prayers have been answered.” She had prayed for a live birth so the baby could be baptized, and God gave her that and more. He gave her 12 beautiful hours to hold and love her baby. Hope was given the chance to meet her mother and feel her loving embrace. My niece understood that those irreplaceable hours were a gift from God. The priest said, “We should all have her faith.” Hope was buried in the Garden of Angels Cemetery in Manchester.
The song, “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” playing at the moment of Hope Anne’s birth is explained by Sister Therese Andre, OSF:
“Wow, gloria in excelsis deo literally means glory to God in the highest! It is the Latin version of the first song sung by the angelic choir addressed to the shepherds in the fields of Bethlehem on the night of our Savior’s birth. We know that with God there is no coincidence. Little Hope Anne was God’s gift to you and your family in this precious time of Advent. You are the modern-day shepherds, if you can look at this entire situation with the eyes of faith, you will find hope as in Hope Anne.”
“God knows the whole of it and has given you this glorious consolation in your pain and grief. The paradox of God’s way is everything is turned upside down! In this case the perfect child was born, lived a short life in this world, and because of her perfection was taken up into God’s perfect eternity. Perfected in divine beauty by her baptism and ushered into God’s waiting arms.”
“I encourage you all to look upon this seemingly tragic event in your lives as a most beautiful gift from God! Little Hope Anne is watching over all of you from her vantage point in the celestial Bethlehem from on high. Your own perfect ‘little star’ of Bethlehem! She is now with the little Baby Jesus in heaven!”
