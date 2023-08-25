THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team in order to address this issue that is growing at an alarming rate in the Granite State.

Older adults are one of the largest target groups for fraud. They are more vulnerable to falling victim to fraud because they are often lonely or isolated and therefore more willing to talk to people on the phone, more trusting, less likely to monitor bank accounts and have online access, less aware of scams and fraud and may be less familiar with the hazards of technology.

AARP NH Director of Communications Pamela Dube lives in Newfields.

