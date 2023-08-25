THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team in order to address this issue that is growing at an alarming rate in the Granite State.
Older adults are one of the largest target groups for fraud. They are more vulnerable to falling victim to fraud because they are often lonely or isolated and therefore more willing to talk to people on the phone, more trusting, less likely to monitor bank accounts and have online access, less aware of scams and fraud and may be less familiar with the hazards of technology.
AARP New Hampshire offers many resources to help Granite Staters spot and stop scams. Our speakers bureau offers a variety of free, fraud-focused presentations that are available to community groups and organizations.
Additionally, a new fraud alert video is posted weekly at facebook.com/aarpnh. And, we regularly hold free shred events so you can safely dispose of your paperwork that includes personal information.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatch network is a free resource for all that includes information about how to proactively spot scams, get guidance from fraud specialists if you’ve been targeted, and how you can help fight for consumers by advocating for laws and regulations to stop scams and shut down fraud attempts.
If you’ve been targeted by scams or fraud, you are not alone. Our trained fraud specialists provide support and guidance on what to do next and how to avoid scams in the future. The AARP Fraud Helpline, 877-908-3360, is free and available to anyone. AARP also offers further emotional support.
Knowledge gives you power over scams. AARP New Hampshire is here to help.
AARP NH Director of Communications Pamela Dube lives in Newfields.
