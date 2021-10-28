THIS PANDEMIC has been especially difficult for frontline care workers who are single parents like me. I care for four seniors throughout Rockingham County, and do everything I can to keep them safe, supporting both their physical and mental health. At the same time, as a single mom I’m constantly juggling childcare for my 2-year-old son. Poverty wages have created crisis-level workforce shortages in both the home care and childcare fields, which have been worsened by the pandemic.
That’s why I’m calling on all our state’s Congress members to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed investments in home care and childcare services for working families. His plans would pour millions in federal dollars into our state to create good union jobs and ensure working families get the support we desperately need.
Over the past seven years, I’ve taken care of people who have been in accidents and are quadriplegics, other clients who are nearly 100 years old, and children with physical and developmental disabilities. I carry out all the duties that allow my clients to live with dignity, including preparing meals, bathing and helping with range of motion. Much of my work requires skill and experience, such as wound care and catheter cleaning, and physical strength like using heavy equipment to transfer clients between their beds and wheelchairs.
Currently, I have a client who lives just down the road from me, and I always go the extra mile for her. If she needs unexpected help in a pinch, I find a sitter for my son and go to her side. She often expresses her gratitude for me, and also her empathy because she can’t believe my pay is so low.
I only make $15 an hour for my essential work — many New Hampshire home care workers make less — and have no health insurance or paid sick days through my job. Like most Americans, I believe that if you work hard and contribute positively to society, you should be able to provide a decent life for yourself and your children. But I sometimes feel hopeless, because even though I work my fingers to the bone, my son and I are stuck in a vicious cycle of high bills and low pay, and just can’t get ahead. I have so much stress from my financial struggles that at 32 years old I have to take blood pressure medicine and have developed a number of different health issues.
Because home care workers are so undervalued, no one wants to go into the field, at a time when New Hampshire’s population is rapidly aging and demand for services is rising. We have the second-oldest population in the country, and by 2030 more than a third of our state will be over age 65.
I’ve seen the same worker shortage due to low wages at my son’s daycare center. The center even had to close recently because there just weren’t enough staff available. When I can’t bring my son to daycare, I have to take off work and go without pay, falling further behind.
Care workers — the majority of whom are women and people of color — have felt invisible for far too long. But we’ve been speaking out all over the country, and finally elected leaders have now begun to hear our call.
President Biden has proposed a historic $400-billion investment in home and community-based services to create a million care jobs nationwide and solve the workforce shortage. New Hampshire would receive more than $150 million, which could generate more than 2,600 care jobs and almost 7,000 jobs indirectly. Biden’s plan would expand wages, health care, paid sick days and job training for workers, and make sure we have the opportunity to join a union so that we can speak out for ourselves and our clients.
The White House’s proposals also include investing in childcare: expanded funding to improve programs; increased wages and training for caregivers; reduced costs for lower-income parents; and establishing free preschool for all.
During the economic downturn caused by COVID, we’ve seen big businesses get billions in free cash from U.S. taxpayers, but too few resources have gone to working Americans. CEOs working from home are doing better than ever, while most home care workers on the frontlines haven’t even received hazard pay or a single paid sick day. After all we have been through, risking our lives to get our clients through this pandemic, we deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.
It is imperative for Congress to pass Biden’s home care and childcare plans immediately in order to build a better future for our aging population and working families.