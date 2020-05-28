OUR STATE is facing critical public safety issues on multiple fronts. Right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, that means our state’s first responders and health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis working to help protect people and assist those who are struggling as a result of the virus. But Coronavirus cannot be our sole focus if we are truly going to protect New Hampshire’s communities; we continue our efforts to combat the substance misuse epidemic, we continue to advocate for any individuals and families that are struggling, and we continue to stand ready to protect our neighborhoods and our state.
Protecting our communities is key, which is why I was pleased to see New Hampshire’s U.S. senators vote in a bipartisan basis to update, reform, and reauthorize some truly critical procedures used by federal law enforcement to investigate and arrest dangerous individuals and organizations, foreign and domestic, who are threatening our citizens and our country. Like most Granite Staters, I appreciate when my representatives work across the aisle to make a difference for our state, and this vote, which passed by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 80-16, will certainly help.
As a police officer for the last 17 years and a lifelong Granite Stater, I am also a proud American citizen who values my personal privacy. Government has a role to play in keeping us safe, but just as important are the limits we place on personal surveillance. Importantly, the U.S. Senate’s extension of federal investigative authority included some necessary reforms to protect Americans’ privacy and increase transparency while still preserving the tools that law enforcement needs to do our jobs. Among other reforms, our U.S. senators helped pass a bipartisan amendment ensuring that there is additional oversight of federal surveillance investigations. It allows for the appointment of impartial, outside counsel to provide a check on cases that involve First Amendment protected activities, including religious, political, or journalistic activities. This adds a critical layer of protection.
At the same time, the U.S Senate showed me that it has my back as a police officer when members from both parties voted to block an amendment from Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) that would have made it harder to keep Granite Staters and Americans safe. The amendment in question was the focus of much media coverage, but it’s a good thing that it failed because it would have set an unreasonable legal threshold for investigating potential terrorist activities.
Our security and privacy should be balanced, and I appreciate that the reform bill that passed already prohibited the collection of any records that would have otherwise required a warrant in any normal criminal investigation. However, I believe that if that Wyden-Daines amendment had passed, it would have made it harder to investigate potential terrorists targeting the United States than it is to investigate traditional crimes.
Making it more difficult for federal law enforcement to do their jobs and investigate dangerous terrorist groups doesn’t make sense. Just last week there was a shooting at a naval base in Texas that the FBI said was “terrorism-related,” and we need to thoroughly investigate any and all threats to our safety. If there is enough evidence that something dangerous is going to happen in my community, I want to ensure that law enforcement is able to track that in real time, and the federal government shouldn’t make it unreasonably harder to do that.
Nothing happens in Washington or Concord without partisans on both sides gearing up for a fight. Even still, it was surprising to see special interest groups — from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity (AFP) — attack this bipartisan effort to preserve this common sense law. Let’s not forget the crippling bail reform changes that the New Hampshire-based ACLU (and others) pushed through the state legislature that have led to violent criminals and repeat offenders being routinely released without bail or on personal recognizance bail only to re-offend seemingly without consequence, further endangering our communities.
Striking the right balance between personal liberty and empowering law enforcement isn’t easy, but this reform bill hits the right note. If there is any threat to our safety, we need to know about it quickly. I was proud to have New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators standing with Democrats, Republicans, and law enforcement in Congress.