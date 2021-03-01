IN THE food service industry, we’re usually in a hurry. Despite the calm in the dining room, there’s an excited energy in the kitchen. It doesn’t leave much time for chit chat but my coworkers and I try to find moments to catch up when we can. Lately, one topic of conversation has been front and center — Congress’ proposed elimination of the tip credit and how that will impact our income.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, but the restaurant industry has been decimated. One-in-six restaurants have shuttered and more than two million workers have lost jobs. The financial strain and uncertainty is emotionally and mentally crippling.

At Copper Door Restaurant, we’re like a family. Management is doing all it can to keep the employees afloat: adjusting hours, utilizing PPP loans,making sacrifices themselves to ensure we have enough to get by.

Those of us lucky enough to be working now have a new battle to fight. As part of the Raise the Wage Act, Congress wants to eliminate the tip credit and enact a $15 minimum wage. As tipped employees, we are fully aware that right now there is a lower minimum wage in most states and a tip credit for tipped workers like waitstaff and bartenders. We also understand that our earnings are protected under the tip credit. If a tipped employee’s hourly rate plus tips doesn’t meet the standard minimum wage, their employer is legally obligated to make up the difference so that we’re never paid less than minimum wage.

This safety net is rarely used because the U.S. has a pro-tipping culture. With our hourly wage plus tips most servers make between $19 and $25 an hour, far above the proposed minimum wage. Elimination of the tip credit puts our wages at significant risk as it would inevitably lead to a drastic decrease in a tipped employees’ earning potential.

Not only would elimination of the tip credit hurt the employees it’s meant to help, it would further devastate restaurants. Most operate on a thin 3% to 5% pre-tax profit margin. A $15 minimum wage for tipped employees would mean a triple-digit increase in tipped labor costs. Such an increase will force price increases of as much as 20% to consumers and still require benefit and staff cuts.

For the remaining workers, our motivation would plummet along with our tips. It’s like telling a salesperson they can no longer work for commission; where is the incentive to go above and beyond? Our hourly wage secures our place as an employee of the restaurant, but it is the tips that help us thrive. Many would reluctantly have to find a new career.

Being a server or bartender is a uniquely rewarding experience and few realize how many of us choose this as our career path. It is a balancing act that requires attention to detail, the ability to multitask, and tenacity. A knack for reading people and a caring disposition are the most important arrows in our quiver. Each of us have loyal “regulars” that ask to be seated in our section because we have bonded with them, we know what they like, and we overcorrect any mistakes.

We treat our sections like our own small businesses. To us, the restaurant floor is an interwoven system of independent entrepreneurs that runs like a well-oiled machine. We have no issue with an increased minimum wage for non-tipped workers, but for our industry the tipping model works for guests, employees, and the restaurant. It’s a three-legged stool.

We are so passionate about keeping the tip credit in place that we’ve started a petition at www.welikeourtips.com. It’s a grassroots effort to assure tipped employees are heard.

Together, Kellie Connolly, Leeya Rollins, Marsha Mastromariano, Tyler Green, Mike Sheehan (who all join me in this opinion) and I, the Copper Door’s waitstaff, have more than 100 years of experience in the industry. We’ve seen lean times and prosperous. Anyone working for a great restaurant can attest to the value of the tipped employee to the industry, and the value tips have to worker lives. We feed our families, buy cars, purchase homes, pay medical bills, afford schooling ourselves and our children, and so much more, with tips.

Any thought that you need to protect us, devalues what we have worked so hard for. It is by our own hard work that we have succeeded and can live our American Dream.

We know this is one of the hardest periods the restaurant industry has ever experienced. It’s not the time to add an unnecessary burden. On top of killing businesses, this would actually hurt the very people it’s designed to help. Congress should get out of the way, let our restaurants recover, and let us focus on serving our guests to earn our own living.

Patrick Foy works at Copper Door Restaurant in Bedford. He lives in Greenfield.

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy
Op-eds

Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy

I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an …

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity
Op-eds

Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity

AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call fo…

Op-eds

Corinne Dodge: For the People Act returns power back to the people

I WAS BORN right after World War II. It was a time of extreme optimism, confidence and hope. As I grew into adulthood, many in my generation, myself included, were naïve enough to think we could take democracy for granted. We were lulled into complacency by believing that democracy, at least…

Monday, February 22, 2021
Op-eds

Jack Kenny: School board creates transgender dilemma

THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly
Op-eds

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly

IN 2019, the state Legislature and Governor Chris Sununu passed the bipartisan Community Power Law (RSA-53E) that advanced New Hampshire to the forefront of electrical system deregulation in the United States. RSA-53E removed the monopoly on those energy system functions that are not a “natu…

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…

Friday, February 19, 2021
Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination

ON JAN. 25, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee adopted a policy regarding “transgendered and gender non-conforming” students. On Feb. 8, 2021, it defeated Committeeman Arthur Beaudry’s motion to reconsider. After both votes, Mayor Joyce Craig issued statements praising the board …

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education
Op-eds

John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education

PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION in New Hampshire and nationwide is facing great challenges. Student enrollment is declining, and current demographic trends suggest the problem will only worsen in the years ahead. Costs are rising, and institutions of all sizes and disciplines are working to control …

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic
Op-eds

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic

I MARRIED a pro-vaxxer, which is good to know after all these years — we never discussed vaccines during courtship — and in addition to her respect for science, she has the patience to track down clinics online and spend time on Hold and so now I am vaccinated. I sat for fifteen minutes so t…