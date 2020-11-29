HOMELESSNESS is a tragedy.

Often driven by mental illness or addiction, homelessness is a human, and sometimes all-too-personal manifestation of the accidents of life and the shortcomings in our system.

It’s made all the more tragic when politicians seek first not to remedy the situation as best they can but rather to shift blame and play politics.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig did not invent homelessness in Manchester and it will certainly still exist when she is long forgotten (though it has worsened significantly during her tenure).

Nevertheless, someone should remind her that she wanted this job and it comes with the responsibility to improve the conditions of the city. Her mismanagement of the homeless encampment at the Hillsborough County courthouse is all the evidence Queen City residents need to know Craig isn’t up to the task and can’t be relied on in a crisis.

Some homeless individuals began to camp on the courthouse lawn in the spring of 2020. This was around the same time that a frightful and deadly pandemic swept through the country. The state shut down. Shelter beds grew scarce. Access to mental health services came to a stop. State, county and city officials knew relatively little about COVID-19 in those days and operating with an abundance of caution, they determined the encampment could stay for the time being.

Craig appears to have acquiesced in this decision. In early October, Mark Hayward reported in the New Hampshire Union Leader, “Under Craig, the city continued its practice of removing homeless camps once residents complain about them. But Craig has avoided breaking up camps since the COVID-19 pandemic, citing federal health advisories that discourage doing so.”

As the calendar turned to summer, businesses and the community returned to some level of normalcy and those complaints ramped up. Among the loudest complainers was Craig herself.

“It’s past time for the state to acknowledge their role and take action,” Hayward reported Craig as saying on October 20.

As it happens, the state was indeed working on a plan of action. Plans take time and building rapport with homeless individuals is hard; many of these folks are naturally and understandably distrustful.

In the end, however, the state offered every individual at the courthouse three options: accept a bed at a homeless shelter, move to a different encampment, or be issued a summons. All but five people chose a bed or to move to a different encampment.

The heroes to emerge from this plan are Eric Spofford and his team at Granite Recovery Centers. Working with state officials, they placed 37 people in housing for the winter.

The same Joyce Craig who demanded the state “take action” in October subsequently complained in November that this plan was “inhumane.”

Craig has also sought to deflect the issue by claiming only 1-in-4 individuals camping at the courthouse, and the minority of the city’s larger homeless population, are from Manchester. The talking point isn’t as strong as she thinks it is. She knew when she entered public life that the homeless congregate in urban areas; it’s hardly a new phenomenon. Likewise, there are many property-tax paying small business owners who are not “from” Manchester yet the mayor is perfectly willing to highlight their presence in the city.

Essentially, Craig argues that homelessness in Manchester is someone else’s responsibility and they ought to pay for it.

Here’s the thing. The state has paid. A lot.

In a letter dated Nov. 18, 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu itemized “the resources that the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the federal government have provided over the last four years either directly or through contracts with local providers to assist individuals or families experiencing homelessness.”

Hillsborough County has received almost $13 million. In the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the state provided the greater Manchester area with $7 million in direct funding to combat homelessness. From 2017-2019, the state gave Manchester over $5 million for housing supports. The state has also committed tens of millions of dollars to ancillary programs to prevent evictions, fund mental health and addiction programs, and modify homeless shelters.

Last week, Gov. Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability “for the purposes of creating and implementing a plan to create housing stability for all citizens of the State of New Hampshire.”

The council includes three mayors. Two of them are Democrats. Appropriately, none of them is named Joyce Craig. After all, the council is looking for solutions, not excuses, for homelessness.

Patrick Hynes is the President of Hynes Communications. He can be reached on Twitter @patjhynes.

Friday, November 27, 2020
+4
Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea
Op-eds

Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea

NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the c…

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful

THIS HAS BEEN a year of great loss for our family. My mother passed away at the end of May. She was 84 years old and deeply loved by a very large family. It is never easy to lose our parents; someone whose presence partially defines yours, whose love and support lends a steady guidance to yo…

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors
Op-eds

Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors

RESTLESSNESS, agitation, irritability and confusion — just a few symptoms of sundowning, a common phenomenon experienced by people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where the onset of darkness stirs anxiety. The condition causes those affected to lose their sense of time and …

Monday, November 23, 2020
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition
Op-eds

Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition

AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff

THANKSGIVING will be a little different this year. We’ll be gathering with family and friends, though probably in smaller groups. We’ll be watching football games played in empty stadiums. And some will be trying to pass the mashed potatoes through Zoom.

Friday, November 20, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Op-eds

Jan Martin: Sure it's broken, but how can we fix it?

I ONCE READ that all countries reach their pinnacle and then begin to decline. I hope this is not so for America, but our political climate would say that it is. Not only a decline but, if we don’t get hold of it, a path for self-destruction. We don’t need to worry about Russian interference…

Monday, November 16, 2020
Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today
Op-eds

Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today

  • Updated

Most Americans do not fear nuclear war. They assume that their government and the threat of mutually-assured destruction will keep them safe. This blind faith could prove catastrophic. The only outcome of nuclear war is total devastation—hundreds of millions dead, human life reduced to char …

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes
Op-eds

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes

  • Updated

Less than one week after the election, Governor Sununu announced that his first priority with the incoming Republican majorities in the House and Senate will be to raise your property taxes. The last budget, passed by the Democratic controlled legislature in 2019, contained historic investme…