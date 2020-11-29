HOMELESSNESS is a tragedy.
Often driven by mental illness or addiction, homelessness is a human, and sometimes all-too-personal manifestation of the accidents of life and the shortcomings in our system.
It’s made all the more tragic when politicians seek first not to remedy the situation as best they can but rather to shift blame and play politics.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig did not invent homelessness in Manchester and it will certainly still exist when she is long forgotten (though it has worsened significantly during her tenure).
Nevertheless, someone should remind her that she wanted this job and it comes with the responsibility to improve the conditions of the city. Her mismanagement of the homeless encampment at the Hillsborough County courthouse is all the evidence Queen City residents need to know Craig isn’t up to the task and can’t be relied on in a crisis.
Some homeless individuals began to camp on the courthouse lawn in the spring of 2020. This was around the same time that a frightful and deadly pandemic swept through the country. The state shut down. Shelter beds grew scarce. Access to mental health services came to a stop. State, county and city officials knew relatively little about COVID-19 in those days and operating with an abundance of caution, they determined the encampment could stay for the time being.
Craig appears to have acquiesced in this decision. In early October, Mark Hayward reported in the New Hampshire Union Leader, “Under Craig, the city continued its practice of removing homeless camps once residents complain about them. But Craig has avoided breaking up camps since the COVID-19 pandemic, citing federal health advisories that discourage doing so.”
As the calendar turned to summer, businesses and the community returned to some level of normalcy and those complaints ramped up. Among the loudest complainers was Craig herself.
“It’s past time for the state to acknowledge their role and take action,” Hayward reported Craig as saying on October 20.
As it happens, the state was indeed working on a plan of action. Plans take time and building rapport with homeless individuals is hard; many of these folks are naturally and understandably distrustful.
In the end, however, the state offered every individual at the courthouse three options: accept a bed at a homeless shelter, move to a different encampment, or be issued a summons. All but five people chose a bed or to move to a different encampment.
The heroes to emerge from this plan are Eric Spofford and his team at Granite Recovery Centers. Working with state officials, they placed 37 people in housing for the winter.
The same Joyce Craig who demanded the state “take action” in October subsequently complained in November that this plan was “inhumane.”
Craig has also sought to deflect the issue by claiming only 1-in-4 individuals camping at the courthouse, and the minority of the city’s larger homeless population, are from Manchester. The talking point isn’t as strong as she thinks it is. She knew when she entered public life that the homeless congregate in urban areas; it’s hardly a new phenomenon. Likewise, there are many property-tax paying small business owners who are not “from” Manchester yet the mayor is perfectly willing to highlight their presence in the city.
Essentially, Craig argues that homelessness in Manchester is someone else’s responsibility and they ought to pay for it.
Here’s the thing. The state has paid. A lot.
In a letter dated Nov. 18, 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu itemized “the resources that the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the federal government have provided over the last four years either directly or through contracts with local providers to assist individuals or families experiencing homelessness.”
Hillsborough County has received almost $13 million. In the fiscal year 2020/21 budget, the state provided the greater Manchester area with $7 million in direct funding to combat homelessness. From 2017-2019, the state gave Manchester over $5 million for housing supports. The state has also committed tens of millions of dollars to ancillary programs to prevent evictions, fund mental health and addiction programs, and modify homeless shelters.
Last week, Gov. Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability “for the purposes of creating and implementing a plan to create housing stability for all citizens of the State of New Hampshire.”
The council includes three mayors. Two of them are Democrats. Appropriately, none of them is named Joyce Craig. After all, the council is looking for solutions, not excuses, for homelessness.