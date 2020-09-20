GIVEN THE current political climate it was probably inevitable that Michael Addison’s 2008 conviction and sentence of death for murdering police officer Michael Briggs would become the breakout issue of the 2020 campaign for New Hampshire governor.
That’s exactly what happened the moment candidate Dan Feltes told voters during WMUR’s primary debate that he would commute Addison’s sentence now that New Hampshire has abolished the death penalty.
Feltes has since tried to obscure his stated position. To be clear, what Feltes said during the debate was that he agreed with his primary opponent Andru Volinsky.
“I think there is a process in place with the Executive Council and the governor,” Volinsky said. “If the Council voted to commute Addison’s sentence, I would approve that.”
“I agree with Andru and that process,” Feltes said in response. “Look, you put it before the Council. We repealed the death penalty. If the Council voted to do that, we would move forward with that.”
Gov. Chris Sununu has stated emphatically that he opposes the commutation of the cop killer’s sentence. Feltes flip-flopped as soon as he captured the nomination.
“I highly doubt the Executive Council would vote to commute. But if they did, I would negate that vote,” Feltes told WMUR three days after winning the primary.
In 2008 a jury found Michael Addison, an African-American man, guilty of the 2006 murder of Officer Briggs, a White man, and subsequently sentenced him to death by lethal injection.
In 2019, the New Hampshire state legislature voted to abolish the death penalty. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed that bill. The legislature overrode his veto. The new law prohibits the imposition of a death sentence on people convicted “on or after” it’s passage. It clearly does not apply to Addison’s sentence.
Feltes’ conflicting responses have one thing in common: His actions as governor would be predicated on the Executive Council first voting on Addison’s fate. With the election just a few weeks away, people are rightfully curious where the Executive Council candidates stand on the issue.
“Voters deserve to know clearly where the Executive Council candidates stand on reducing the sentence of convicted cop killer, Michael Addison,” former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte told this columnist.
Ayotte, then serving as the state attorney general, was the lead prosecutor in the case against Addison.
“At a time when the police face increasingly dangerous situations on a daily basis, this is a clarifying issue on where these candidates stand on public safety,” she added.
Here’s where they stand.
District 1
Republican former Councilor Joe Kenney is running for the seat he previously held. He clearly opposes commuting Addison’s sentence, telling this columnist, “I would not vote to commute Michael Addison’s capital punishment decision. Michael Addison killed Police Officer Michael Briggs, who was a decorated police officer, brother Marine and family man. To commute Michael Addison’s sentence would dishonor the memory of Officer Briggs.”
Incumbent Democrat Mike Cryans did not respond to media inquiries on the issue.
District 2
“Out of respect for the family of the officer brutally killed and our brave law enforcement, I would vote to carry out the sentence and not commute,” Republican nominee Jim Beard told the Concord Monitor.
Democratic nominee Cinde Warmington told the Concord Monitor she would vote to commute Addison.
District 3
Republican nominee Janet Stevens did not respond to media inquiries on the issue.
Democratic nominee Mindi Messmer told this columnist, “I think it would be inappropriate for an Executive Councilor to comment on the Addison case, out of respect for the judicial process, until appeals are heard and acted upon in the court. Comments from the executive branch before the process has played out would be disrespectful of the separation of powers.”
“That being said, my record is clear that I firmly oppose the death penalty and worked tirelessly in support of the repeal and override, which abolished the death penalty in New Hampshire in 2019,” she added.
District 4
Neither Republican incumbent Ted Gatsas nor Democratic challenger Mark Mackenzie responded to media inquiries on the issue.
District 5
Republican former-Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler is seeking his old seat. He told this columnist he would “absolutely not” vote to commute.
“The jury examined all evidence and this case was open-and-shut with smoking-gun evidence,” Wheeler added. “He was lawfully convicted by a jury and sentenced to death in the State of New Hampshire, and his sentence must stand.”
Democratic incumbent Debra Pignatelli responded to media inquiries but declined to commit one way or the other.
Executive Council races are generally below-the-radar affairs. With the rise of the Black Live Matter movement and the Council’s unique commutation authority, that may change in November.