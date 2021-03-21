THE PROGRESSIVE left that is ascendant in the Democratic Party nationally has a substantial list of demands. Chief among them is raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Why $15? According to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-but-really-D-Vermont), the highest profile advocate of hiking it, “For the last 10 years, Congress, giving tax breaks to the rich, has forgotten to raise the minimum wage. We are here to remind them that a $7.25 minimum wage is a starvation minimum wage. Nobody can live on $7.25. You can’t live on $8. You can’t live on $10 an hour.”
When Democrats took the White House and both chambers of Congress in Washington, $15 per hour seemed a fait accompli. Democrats could simply stuff it into the latest must-pass giant COVID-19 relief bill and check that one off the list.
But then something unexpected happened, and New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan had something to do with the surprise.
In the U.S. Senate, Democrats are only at parity with Republicans, with a 50-50 split. The only reason they control the body is because Vice President Kamala Harris is allowed by the Constitution to cast tie-breaking votes.
In many cases, Republicans can still invoke the filibuster to stall legislation that they don’t like, unless the Democrats can get enough of them to go along with voting to end debate. The filibuster does not apply to budget legislation, because the consequences of filibustering a budget could be catastrophic.
But there is a trade-off. To be filibuster-proof, a budget bill cannot deal with extraneous issues, and the Democrats’ appointed Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough sensibly ruled that requiring employers of private businesses to hike wages does not count.
Sanders’s far less restrained progressive colleague in the House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had a minor meltdown over this. She tweeted out that it is “utterly embarrassing that ‘pay people enough to live’ is a stance that’s even up for debate.” She ordered the coalition of Senate Democrats and Kamala Harris, “Override the parliamentarian and raise the wage.”
That did not happen in the passage of the COVID relief bill, in part because there simply is not majority support for hiking the federal minimum wage to $15.
New Hampshire’s senators were central characters in this minimum wage drama. Shaheen is willing to raise the federal minimum wage to $12 from the current $7.25, but not $15. Hassan has also supported a hike to $12 in the past. She says she’s willing to talk about raising the wage to $15, but she’s not there yet. Neither was willing to force the issue by tacking it on such important legislation.
For good reason. The American economy was just rocked by a pestilence the likes of which we had not seen for 100 years and it did tremendous economic damage. We need to recover from the COVID economy. Hiking the minimum wage makes that recovery incredibly difficult.
Don’t take my word for it. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report last month on what a federal $15 minimum wage would do to the economy. Its best estimate is that the hike would cost the country 1.4 million jobs in short order, raise prices for virtually everything, and add an extra $54 billion to the federal budget by 2031.
The Employment Policies Institute predicts how that would play out locally. It would cost New Hampshire more than 13,000 jobs, including lots of jobs in the hospitality and food services industries, which were already battered by COVID.
PS: Hospitality and tourism make up the Granite State’s second-largest industry. For now.
Bruce Berke, director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, is still worried about what legislation Congress might enact.
“Pushing forward on a one-size-fits-all $15 minimum wage is just plain wrong for New Hampshire’s small business community, especially as these business owners begin to emerge from this pandemic,” Berke told me.
Burke praised Sens. Shaheen and Hassan for opposing efforts to pass it in the COVID relief bill. He added that “small businesses across New Hampshire hope they maintain that position.”
He reasoned that some “larger states” might be able to make a $15 an hour wage work but warned “here in New Hampshire, an increase like that will hurt the very people advocates say it will help because those added costs will result in fewer jobs, reduced hours and in some cases, and new automation rendering some jobs obsolete.”
Before the pandemic, wages for most jobs were rising, rapidly. When employers can afford it, they will rise again. Meanwhile, heavy-handed government efforts to force the issue at this time would have some truly awful consequences.
Sens. Shaheen and Hassan made the right call.