DESPITE THE seemingly paradoxical outcome of the 2020 election here in the Granite State, voters actually sent a clear message: New Hampshire is a true purple state full of ticket splitters who refuse to vote according to type.
Democratic incumbents for federal office won reelection comfortably on Nov. 3. Republicans dominated races for state offices. What will all this mean for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is up for reelection in 2022?
Assuming former Vice-President Joe Biden is the next President of the United States, Hassan may face some headwinds. The party in the White House typically loses seats in the Senate during midterm elections. After two years of Bill Clinton, the Democrats lost eight Senate seats in 1994. They lost six seats during Barack Obama’s 2010 midterms. Two recent exceptions are notable. Republicans picked up two Senate seats under both George Bush in 2002 and Donald Trump in 2018. On the whole, however, historical trends are against Hassan.
Hassan had the lowest margin of victory among the 2016 class of incoming U.S. Senators, defeating then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte by a paper-thin 1,017 votes. If Ayotte chooses to run again, midterm dynamics could easily erase that margin. Alternatively, Gov. Chris Sununu, who just demonstrated breathtaking political clout, could decide to challenge Hassan.
Either way, Hassan will likely face a popular Republican in a highly targeted race that draws national attention.
It’s not as if Hassan is unarmed, however. For example, she’s an accomplished fundraiser. In 2016 she raised and spent roughly $18 million. She presently has around $1.5 million cash on hand. Outside spending groups seem to like her, as well. They collectively spent over $100 million to help her defeat Ayotte.
Perhaps her best weapon is a surprisingly credible claim to bipartisanship. Hassan refused to work with Republicans when she was governor from 2013 to 2017. She even vetoed the state budget in a fit of partisan pique. In the U.S. Senate however, she’s found middle ground. The Lugar Center named Hassan the 20th most bipartisan Senator in 2019. GovTrack.us, which famously labeled Sen. Kamala Harris the nation’s most liberal Senator, placed Hassan in the middle third, more moderate than the majority of her Democratic colleagues.
Make no mistake, Hassan is a true blue Democrat. She has never broken ranks with her party’s leaders on the big issues. She opposed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. She voted against Supreme Court nominees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all highly qualified nominees.
Here is where Hassan will be tested over the next two years. The war in the Democratic Party today between the center-left mainstream that wants to move the country forward and an emerging pugnacious left more interested in vanquishing enemies — real and imagined — will have many casualties.
Hassan’s position as a freshman senator who barely won in a purple state leaves her particularly vulnerable.
The early buzz, based on controlled leaks from their respective inner circles, is that Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are friends and can work together to catalyze long-stalled action on health care, energy, pension reform, infrastructure and more.
Hassan can serve as an important linchpin on many of these initiatives. She sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and the Health Care and Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure subcommittees of the Senate Finance Committee.
If she strives to hold the center and craft legislation beneficial to New Hampshire, Hassan will have a powerful story to tell voters in 2022.
Complicating matters is the tantalizing tug of the woke left’s catalogue of fantasies: DC statehood, eliminating the Electoral College, Supreme Court packing, the Green New Deal, and Medicare for All socialized medicine. The goofy radicals who literally advocate for electric airplanes are hardly interested in some piddling compromise energy bill both sides can live with. They don’t want to improve the Affordable Care Act, they want to scrap it altogether and replace it with Medicare for All.
Hassan’s reelection prospects hinge on how skillfully she walks the line between the mainstream middle and the furious, vindictive left.