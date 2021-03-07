In my last column I highlighted the antics of former state Rep. Wendy Thomas, who is running in the April special election in Merrimack. I reminded readers of her abusive behavior toward employees at the Department of Motor Vehicles and her refusal to stand during the National Anthem to “send a message.”

Little surprise that Democratic bosses in the House recruited Thomas to mount a comeback after voters invited her to leave Concord last November. Thomas’ antics would fit in well with their recent acts of legislative vandalism.

It’s customary for the media to single out for derision the occasional oddball legislator or otherwise well-meaning policymaker who does something silly on Twitter. But New Hampshire House Democrats are offering something altogether different, a deliberate strategy to ruin the legislative session through delay, obstruction, storm offs, trolling, and histrionics.

Democrats have made it plainly obvious that if they can’t be in charge, they don’t want to be there at all. Recall in June, while Democrats still held the majority, they conducted in-person sessions at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire. Indeed, it was at one of these meetings that Thomas pulled her kneeling-during-the-anthem stunt.

But now? The House can’t possibly meet in person, they argue. In fact, House Democrats sued Speaker Sherm Packard claiming holding in-person sessions would violate federal law. Four business days later a federal judge waved off the Democrats’ claim writing, “the court is not persuaded by plaintiffs’ argument.”

After failing in the courts, Democrats sought to deny the Republican majority a quorum by simply storming out of the Feb. 23 session.

“The Democrats are going home now,” Democratic Leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) announced as vote after vote went the majority’s way. Cushing was attempting to deny the GOP the 199 members needed to move legislation. He failed. Speaker Packard ordered the doors locked, as is his right and as the previous Democratic speaker had done.

Democrats behaved clownishly during the session, demonstrating a disturbing lack of seriousness in conducting the peoples’ business. Two members wore full body hazmat suits. One wore a glittery “plague doctor” mask. And when they bum rushed the exits, House Democrats violated all sense of social distancing, crowding the hallways and creating the very super-spreader environment they bemoaned in their frivolous lawsuit.

From a constituent’s perspective, the botched publicity stunts are an embarrassment and mark a grim day in the history of the General Court. Sadly, House Democrats aren’t giving up. Late last week, Cushing filed an appeal once again asking the courts to stop in-person sessions.

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) was clearly unimpressed with the Democrats’ antics.

“My best guess about Wednesday evening’s stampede is that they were just looking for a reason to make a show,” he told me. “I brought forward a motion that I mistakenly assumed would be agreeable. It never crossed my mind that they would storm off, shoving police and staff out of the way. I hope they recognize that their behavior was clearly out of bounds.”

Democrats attempted to retcon the debacle by insisting the real problem is Republican bullying. The argument is unpersuasive. Fifty-seven percent of political influencers say Democrats are responsible for creating a hostile environment in the House, according to the latest HynesSight Influencer Survey.

Meanwhile, the antics continue. Last week, Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, she of the aforementioned plague mask, ostentatiously consumed cannabis gummies during a hearing of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. She was attempting to spark outrage among her colleagues. The committee chair instructed her to turn off her video feed.

The responsibility of cleaning this mess up falls on Minority Leader Cushing. That is, unless he’s enjoying the chaos. I don’t know how he could be; Republicans continue to pass legislation and Democrats appear increasingly juvenile and unlikable, especially when contrasted with the sober, affable, and wildly popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Osborne doesn’t expect the antics to stop.

“Much of what we are seeing can be chalked up to simple partisan politics,” Osborne says. “The majority’s job is to execute an agenda and the minority’s job is to use the tools at their disposal to prevent that from happening. When they are on the losing side of an argument based on the merits, their only choice is to turn to parliamentary delay and showboating.”

The unruly 400-member New Hampshire House of Representatives has always had its share of fringe characters. Today, those fringe characters appear to be the entire minority caucus.

 

Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes

 
Sunday, March 07, 2021
