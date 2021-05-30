IF YOU need evidence that the Democratic administration in Washington is hostile to the Granite State, look no further than its disposition toward our state’s lawsuit against Massachusetts over the Bay State’s bad faith policy of imposing its income tax on New Hampshire telecommuters who both live and work on this side of the border.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has always taxed the incomes of Granite Staters based on the number of days they work in Massachusetts. Last year however, during the COVID-19 pandemic, while tens of thousands of Granite State commuters were forced to work from home, the Mass. taxman continued to dig into their pockets. In other words, Massachusetts has been taxing employees who live and work entirely in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu was incensed when he learned of the Massachusetts tax scam and the state of New Hampshire sued the Commonwealth in October. The case is before the Supreme Court of the United States.
Here’s where the Biden administration comes in. The acting U.S. Solicitor General, when asked by the Supreme Court, weighed in on behalf of, you guessed it, Massachusetts.
Sununu didn’t give an inch. “Try as they might,” he tweeted, “overreach by the Washington politicians and efforts by the Biden administration will not deter NH from fighting against Massachusetts’ unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens.”
Sununu’s self-assurance notwithstanding, it is clear that the politicians and bureaucrats in Washington are no friends of the Granite State. Fortunately, Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives are prepared to fight back.
This week, the New Hampshire House will take up two important measures that together can send a clear message to Washington that New Hampshire isn’t just some branch office of the federal government and we are fully capable of managing many of our affairs just fine, thank you.
SB 154 “prohibits any person acting under color of state law or as an agent of the state from taking any action, expending any funds, or exercising any power of the state of New Hampshire to enforce any Executive Order of the President of the United States which has the purpose or effect of restricting or regulating the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”
In other words, sign all the anti-gun owner rights executive orders you like, Mr. President, but New Hampshire is going to refuse to execute them. We were the ninth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, thereby making it the law of the land, and we’ll be damned if we’ll allow one man to unwind the whole thing.
SB 154 should be a no-brainer for any House Republican. Article 2-a. of the New Hampshire Constitution could not be any clearer: “All persons have the right to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves, their families, their property and the state.”
An amendment to SB 89, which contains election law changes, could be a little more problematic. The amendment is designed to preemptively nullify the so-called “For the People Act,” which is essentially a federal takeover of all state and local elections. The federal bill is vehemently opposed by New Hampshire’s venerable Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
How bad is the federal bill? Not only have the members of New Hampshire’s federal delegation refused to meet with Gardner to discuss it, they also declined an invitation to discuss it with the New Hampshire Legislature. They have literally conducted more conversations and exchanged more information about the so-called “For the People Act” with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi than with the people.
Meanwhile an increasingly unhinged Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, called the House amendment, “disgraceful, unconstitutional voter disenfranchisement.”
Buckley is confused, dishonest, or more likely, both. The amendment confirms New Hampshire election laws; the same laws under which Barack Obama won his first contest in his campaign for president; the same laws under which Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan won their campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate.
Republicans should stand up to Buckley, Nancy Pelosi, and the Washington bullies trying to take over New Hampshire’s elections and support this key amendment to SB 89.
On taxes, gun rights, and election integrity, the current political leadership in Washington, D.C., couldn’t care less about the people of New Hampshire. We should tell them to go pound sand.