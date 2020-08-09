BOTH DEMOCRATS vying to take on Gov. Chris Sununu in the fall general election — Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky — are harshly critical of the Sununu administration’s Grade K-12 Back-to-School Guidance.
Their criticism can be condensed into one big talking point: Sununu did not exert enough central control over schools reopening in the fall. Feltes accused Sununu of “punting” on “tough decisions.” Volinsky claims that under Sununu the state is “abandoning its responsibility.”
Nonsense.
The Sununu administration’s guidance, which emphasizes flexibility, is in keeping with the state’s tradition of local control. Sununu himself argues convincingly that communities like Croydon and Manchester are not the same and ought not be treated as such.
As Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut told this columnist, “there is no one-size-fits-all solution to battling COVID-19, so we provided guidance that allows local leaders to use the best strategies for each community, each school, and each grade.”
The Democratic candidates are particularly agitated that the administration’s guidance does not contain a statewide mask mandate. It seems as though their grievance is more about the statewide mandate than the masks. Each community is empowered to pass its own school mask mandate. Indeed, cities such as Manchester, Portsmouth, and Laconia have done just that.
New Hampshire Democrats have obsessed about a statewide mask mandate since at least May. That’s when House Democrats wrote a letter to Sununu calling a statewide mandate “necessary to protect the public and give people confidence that they can go out safely, without increased risk of infection.”
“A new wave of infection” would be “too strong for many small businesses and institutions to overcome,” they warned.
Sununu ignored their advice. The apocalypse never came. To date only one Granite Stater under the age of 40 has died from the pandemic. The vast majority of COVID deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities, not “small businesses and institutions.”
That’s not to say that masks are unimportant against the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, only that we need to factor in Democrat histrionics and false prophecies when weighing their attacks on Gov. Sununu.
Perhaps recognizing he can’t fight something with nothing, Feltes released his own school reopening plan. One of the big ideas in his “Blueprint for Back-to-School in New Hampshire” is to have “The Department of Education … distribute a survey to all parents, educators, educational support staff, and bus drivers” to determine comfort level for the upcoming school year.
The idea was hardly cutting edge. The Department of Education had already conducted and released four Stakeholder Surveys by the time Feltes revealed his plan.
“The School Transition, Reopening, and Redesign Task Force (STRRT) heard from 42,000 parents and nearly 12,000 educators across New Hampshire about the varied challenges each community would face in going back to school,” Edelbut says.
In addition, the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center has conducted two surveys on the subject.
These surveys reveal a diversity of opinion but a consensus view that stakeholders need flexibility, the hallmark of Sununu’s guidance.
The Democrats’ vapid criticisms of Sununu must be viewed through the lens of politics. Feltes and Volinsky want Sununu’s job. And it would hardly be an election year if Democrats weren’t playing political games on education.
The pair has played these games for a long time now.
Feltes twice voted against legislation that would require schools “to provide advance notice to parents and legal guardians of course material involving discussion of human sexuality or human sexual education.”
Activist Darlene Gildersleeve says Feltes was no help in the aftermath of the disastrous teacher sex scandal in Concord, the city he represents in the New Hampshire Senate.
“Myself and many members of Protect Concord Students Now asked Senator Feltes to sponsor a bill which would criminalize those in a position of authority from having sexual contact with students,” she tweeted. “Sen. Feltes declined.”
Meanwhile, Volinsky has used his platform on the Executive Council to attack people of faith (and African Americans, but that’s another column). In 2018, he moved to delay a vote on $4 million in college and vocational scholarship money because some of the resources could be used for religious schools.
He also attacked Edelblut’s religious faith during Edelblut’s confirmation hearing. Edelblut is a Christian. Later, in a childish, spiteful gesture, Volinsky voted against what the Union Leader called “a small and customary pay increase” for the Commissioner.
And of course, Volinsky sees education as the prime vehicle for enacting a broad-based sales or income tax.
These men are not champions of students and families.
On education, Sununu leads. Volinsky and Feltes play political games.