THE SCENE could have been the subject of a Normal Rockwell painting.

Kids in their crisp new Little League uniforms processing through town, their eyes squinting and faces scrunched up against the bright spring sunshine. The smell of fresh cut grass. Local dignitaries assembled at the dais — really just a pair of conjoined plastic folding tables. Old Glory snapping in the breeze in center field. A man in his Roman collar at the mic thanking Almighty God for the glorious day and praying for His continued graces. A local young woman singing the National Anthem as everyone stood for the flag, caps removed and covering their hearts.

It was opening day for Laconia Little League. For many in attendance this was the first good day in over a year. During this one weirdly summerlike April morning all thoughts of pandemics and partisanship were light years away.

Fr. Marc Drouin, the man in the Roman collar, kicked things off by thanking the One responsible for our health, our hope, and the opportunity to gather together as a community.

Gov. Chris Sununu took center stage to energize the crowd with his message of unyielding optimism.

“This is a great day for a variety of reasons. It’s been a hard year for everyone, especially these kids and everything that’s been going on with school and isolation,” he said. “But when you look at what we’ve done here, what you all are doing out here in the communities, this is why they are saying New Hampshire has the strongest economy in the country, New Hampshire is the safest state in the country, and that is why states from all over the northeast are looking at Laconia today and saying, no joke, ‘How are they doing that? They are back to normal!’”

I swear sometimes I think he could convince even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to quit his job and move up here.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer, no slouch in the pep talk department himself, told the crowd, “We’ve been on a long road, but nothing says ‘America’ like coming to a baseball field on opening day and seeing the excitement in people’s faces,” he said. “Baseball leagues and baseball seasons are memory makers.”

Gen. Don Bolduc, retired brigadier general and Laconia native, urged us to value what we have and reminded us what it takes to keep it.

“Fr. Marc brought God to us today,” he said. “You all brought family here to us today. Together we brought community. That is the strength of our nation.”

Bolduc then unveiled the Jonathan Farmer Scholarship, a collaboration between Laconia Little League and the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. It is named in honor of a Laconia native and former Little League star who made the ultimate sacrifice in Syria in 2019. It will help future Laconia graduates pay for college.

“Jonathan Farmer represented the very best the City of Laconia has to offer,” League President Joe Dee said.

Oh, the kids played baseball too.

I wish I could report that when young Michael Hynes hit the ball during his second at bat it soared to the heavens and we briefly lost it in the sun’s glare before it landed on the far side of the left field fence. Instead, he hit a soft line drive directly into the glove of the opposing team’s shortstop who, no doubt shaking off more than a year’s worth of rust, promptly dropped it, allowing Michael to reach first base in his first game.

“The one constant through all the years has been baseball,” Terrance Mann said in Field of Dreams. “America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it’s a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again.”

Just an overly sentimental line from a movie? Yeah, maybe. But we all felt it that Saturday morning.

Michael’s team defeated their worthy competitors in a close 5-4 game. It was the perfect ending to one perfect day in one small town in New Hampshire.

Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be found on Twitter @patjhynes.

Friday, April 30, 2021
Dr. Jennifer Jones: Racism from a White woman’s perspective
Op-eds

Dr. Jennifer Jones: Racism from a White woman’s perspective

ON APRIL 21st, a sizeable group of Brentwood residents gathered for a public hearing concerning the future of our town newsletter. Tension about the newsletter has been simmering for a few years, but the controversy came to a head last month when the newsletter published an editorial entitle…

Thursday, April 29, 2021
Dr. James Fieseher: Healthcare system profits from the sick and dying
Op-eds

Dr. James Fieseher: Healthcare system profits from the sick and dying

TO UNDERSTAND the fundamentals of America’s health care system, imagine you are sinking in quicksand, descending slowly up to your chest with only a few minutes left before you disappear. Already the weight of sand against your chest makes it difficult to breathe. Nearby, a man stands on sol…

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Op-eds

Mark A. Stull: Climate change doesn't justify harmful taxes

IN A RECENT op-ed John Gage and Mark Reynolds raised the specter of catastrophic climate change to argue for a carbon tax, citing damages from weather and wildfires in 2020. But theirs is a specious argument that ignores actual climate data. No climate catastrophe is imminent.

+5
Michael Cameron Ward: And Harold was a sailor
Op-eds

Michael Cameron Ward: And Harold was a sailor

  • Updated

Last Wednesday April 21st would have been the 100th birthday of my father, Harold E. Ward PO1 USN ret. Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal (PH). But my smile of remembrance was dimmed by events of the day. Like the USS Thresher 57 years and 11 days prior, contact was lost with KRI Nanggala 402 of the …

Monday, April 26, 2021
Sen. Tom Sherman: We all want to return to life as it was
Op-eds

Sen. Tom Sherman: We all want to return to life as it was

  • Updated

UNTIL RECENTLY, the response of the state of New Hampshire to the COVID pandemic has been mature, professional, and guided by solid expertise in public health under the direction of a skilled team of physicians, nurses, and other staff at the Department of Health and Human Services. As a doc…

Sunday, April 25, 2021
Stephen Reno: Lift one another up
Op-eds

Stephen Reno: Lift one another up

THIS PAST JANUARY, at a religious ceremony in the beautiful woods of New Hampshire, the priest invited us to come together across our differences and to pray for one another. While that sentiment seemed reasonable among the small group of relatively like-minded folks gathered in the snow tha…

Friday, April 23, 2021
Todd Fahey: Which vaccine is right for you? AARP-NH is there to help
Op-eds

Todd Fahey: Which vaccine is right for you? AARP-NH is there to help

POWER HAS many forms. But perhaps the most personal form of power is knowledge. Knowledge about available choices, knowledge about where to find accurate information, knowledge about reliable places to go — these are all needed now to make decisions critical to the health and well-being of y…

Thursday, April 22, 2021
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Monday, April 19, 2021