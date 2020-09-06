VOTERS FROM both parties will decide their nominees for several key campaigns on Tuesday. Here are my picks for some of those races.
Governor
Voters genuinely seem to like Gov. Chris Sununu. Polling consistently shows Sununu earns high marks from his fellow Republicans and undeclared voters. And why not? The ebullient Sununu has gracefully balanced public health and economic vitality during these most difficult times.
Every governor in America was dealt a bad hand in 2020. Sununu is playing that hand better than most. As of this writing, New Hampshire has only nine COVID-related hospitalizations and our economy is on the rebound.
Sununu deserves his party’s nomination and another term as Governor.
If you must vote in the Democratic primary, it is important you vote for Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes. Feltes is the more moderate candidate and has shown willingness to compromise. Executive Councilor Andru Volinski represents the militant progressive wing of his party. Three years ago, he berated and belittled Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut on the basis of Edelblut’s Christian faith. This year, he called two Sununu government appointees who are Black “unqualified,” drawing rebukes from Black Lives Matter and the NAACP. I’m not really interested in learning what other groups of people Volinski can’t tolerate. Feltes is the far superior Democratic candidate.
U.S. Senate
Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc is a genuine American hero. They don’t come around very often. He’s a courageous and decent man. Unfortunately, his campaign lacks the kind of pop necessary to win a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Businessman and veteran Bryant “Corky” Messner has demonstrated the requisite political pugnacity for taking on Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Messner offers a focused message of economic growth and conservative values and he’s backed it up with a considerable campaign war chest, much of it his own money.
New Hampshire’s political graveyard is filled with people who took on Shaheen. Republicans need a nominee with plenty of fight in him to have a chance of defeating her. That Republican this cycle is Messner.
1st Congressional District
New Hampshire’s first congressional district is one of the few swing districts in the Northeast. President Donald Trump won a majority here in 2016 indicating there are enough votes available for the GOP’s nominee to beat incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.
The GOP’s best candidate is Matt Mowers, a former state Republican Party official who also served in the U.S. State Department. Mowers has the resources to mount a serious challenge to Pappas. He has broad support across the district. He’s run a clean campaign focused on his policy differences with Pappas, as opposed to tearing down his Republican opponent.
Mowers built his campaign around his strong support for law enforcement. He wants the men and women who keep us safe to have the resources they need to do so, a refreshing break from the current leftwing zeitgeist. He also wants to revive U.S. manufacturing and he knows that means holding China accountable for its cheating ways.
2nd Congressional District
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster is a fundraising whiz and makes few waves in Congress. Normally that’s enough for an incumbent to coast to reelection. Yet in 2016 — the last time Donald Trump was on the ballot — Kuster barely squeaked by a less-well-known and poorly-funded Republican nominee.
Steve Negron and Lynne Blankenbeker are competing for the GOP nod. Both were candidates for this office in 2018. Both are former state legislators. Both have served their country in the military (Blankenbeker continues to serve as a Naval Reserve officer). Both are seen as conservative. Kuster defeated Negron handily in 2018. It’s time for someone else to have a chance. Blankenbeker would be the better GOP candidate in the general election.
Hillsborough County Attorney
The race for Hillsborough County attorney deserves our attention. The office was recently run by the state attorney general because Democratic incumbent Michael Conlon was in way over his head. Conlon’s ineptitude prompted the Hillsborough County Chiefs of Police Association to issue a vote of no confidence in his job performance.
Respected and experienced jurist John Coughlin seeks the Republican nomination. Coughlin is a retired senior justice in the New Hampshire State Circuit Court. He is a U.S. Marine and served as a U.S. Army Guard and Reserve judge advocate. He served three tours in Iraq. He will restore competence and order to this important position.
But first Coughlin needs to win his primary against attorney Dan Hynes (no relation), who’s had his own run-ins with the law. Hynes would at best be a lateral move from Conlon; at worst, a step down.
Vote for John Coughlin in Hillsborough County.