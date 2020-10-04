THE QUESTION dangled there for just moment at the end of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Facebook Q&A with WMUR’s Adam Sexton.

“Governor, we have one person on here who’s wondering if you’re going to run for president in 2024,” Sexton said.

The governor looked amused at the suggestion.

“We’ll set that aside,” Sexton finished. He then altered the question a bit.

“There are going to be a lot of people wondering if you win this race if you might be interested in running for Senate in 2022. Is your commitment the same (as in 2016), that you have no interest in going to Washington,” Sexton asked.

“Definitely not interested in running for Congress or Senate” Sununu replied. “Given the pandemic we have going on here, my goodness, I’m just focused on the job” of being governor.

Let’s be absolutely clear about what happened. Sexton eschewed sensationalism and asked a more reasonable, relevant question. Sununu answered it clearly and without equivocation.

Kudos to both.

But this is politics and political junkies like me love to speculate recklessly. We say it’s not true, but we love to play the “what if” game.

So let’s do it — let’s speculate recklessly. Should Sununu consider running for president in 2024? Heck yeah! Here’s why.

Let’s start with some basics. He’s young, handsome and likeable. He’s got a beautiful family, but they’re also relatable; he likes it here in New Hampshire in part because he’s got school-age kids and a family business to run.

A demeanor like Sununu’s is the remedy for what ails our national politics these days. Consider Sununu the anti-Trump. Optimistic, gregarious and ebullient, Sununu shows none of the belligerence that toxifies Washington every day. His jovial smile is a welcome break from Donald Trump’s brooding snarl or Joe Biden’s squinty, puzzled visage.

Former Gov. Hugh Gregg used to advise aspiring office-seekers that the most important thing in this business is that voters like you. Everything else — your policies, your campaign style, your message — is irrelevant if they don’t like you first.

Well, people like Sununu. Ask yourself this: Would anyone alive rather have a beer with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dan Feltes than Chris Sununu? Seriously, you’d pour your beer under the bar, look at your watch, and tell him you’re late for a thing. But you’d definitely chat kids and sports over a pint with Sununu.

Public polling indicates Sununu is very popular. A UMass-Lowell survey out this week shows 63% of Granite Staters have a favorable opinion of him. Only 23% disapprove of his job performance. Sununu has the support of 70% of undeclared voters. Even 27% of Democrats support him.

The University of New Hampshire Granite Poll has him beating Feltes 55%-37%. Eighty-percent approve of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

It’s easy to see why. Look at his record. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire’s economy consistently ranked at or near the top in employment and growth and near the bottom in tax burden. Since the pandemic hit, Gov. Sununu’s stewardship helped to minimize the negative impact of the shutdown and his policies have positioned the state to emerge from the downturn stronger than ever.

Likewise on education. Under Sununu’s leadership, New Hampshire schools have performed brilliantly relative to other states. This week, the Union Leader reported New Hampshire schools were rated the fifth safest in the country to reopen.

And of course, Sununu is the top executive of a politically consequential state. Possible 2024 Republican candidates are already testing the waters in New Hampshire. Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have already been here. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will visit this month.

New Hampshire has only four electors yet both the Trump and Biden campaigns are working hard here. Both are dumping in significant sums of money and regularly sending surrogates to win over our closely-divided electorate.

New Hampshire’s role as the first-in-the-nation primary state and as a general election swing state only enhance Sununu’s profile.

Gov. Chris Sununu is focused on his job. The only thing he’s running for is to serve two more years at the helm of New Hampshire’s ship of state. I, for one, hope he wins reelection handily. Then, just maybe, he’ll see what a good job he’s done here and think, what if …

Patrick Hynes is the president of Hynes Communications. He can be reached on Twitter @patjhynes.

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Friday, October 02, 2020
Betty Tamposi: Why Republicans should vote for Biden
Op-eds

Betty Tamposi: Why Republicans should vote for Biden

HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, just like the rest of America, we’ve had a rough go of it these past six months. We’ve faced a global pandemic that has claimed more than 430 of our fellow Granite Staters, an economic downturn that has brought with it the loss of 11 million jobs nationwide, and an ele…

Thursday, October 01, 2020
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope

I’VE SPENT a lot of time lately thinking about loss and the burdens we bear as a result. Of course, there are great losses and small, some that we choose, and some that are thrust upon us no matter how hard we fight to hang on.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone
Op-eds

John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone

IT TAKES a certain person to dedicate one’s career to public safety. From police officers to firefighters to medical emergency responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders share a common thread: their desire to care for others, while building relationships and trust within…

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding
Op-eds

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding

ALTHOUGH largely unheeded in the shadow of COVID-19 and the 2020 election, two simultaneous efforts to resolve New Hampshire’s longstanding school funding and property tax inequities have moved forward during the spring and summer. Both will reach crucial turning points in the coming weeks.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness
Op-eds

Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness

THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Attorney’s Office works with local law enforcement to administer justice and manage the prosecution of most felony crimes. In April 2018, before I took office, my predecessor, Dennis Hogan, tried to obtain $500,000 of additional funding and had called his office “on t…

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump

I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

Friday, September 25, 2020
David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act
Op-eds

David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act

DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without addi…

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead

IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”