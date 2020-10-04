THE QUESTION dangled there for just moment at the end of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Facebook Q&A with WMUR’s Adam Sexton.
“Governor, we have one person on here who’s wondering if you’re going to run for president in 2024,” Sexton said.
The governor looked amused at the suggestion.
“We’ll set that aside,” Sexton finished. He then altered the question a bit.
“There are going to be a lot of people wondering if you win this race if you might be interested in running for Senate in 2022. Is your commitment the same (as in 2016), that you have no interest in going to Washington,” Sexton asked.
“Definitely not interested in running for Congress or Senate” Sununu replied. “Given the pandemic we have going on here, my goodness, I’m just focused on the job” of being governor.
Let’s be absolutely clear about what happened. Sexton eschewed sensationalism and asked a more reasonable, relevant question. Sununu answered it clearly and without equivocation.
Kudos to both.
But this is politics and political junkies like me love to speculate recklessly. We say it’s not true, but we love to play the “what if” game.
So let’s do it — let’s speculate recklessly. Should Sununu consider running for president in 2024? Heck yeah! Here’s why.
Let’s start with some basics. He’s young, handsome and likeable. He’s got a beautiful family, but they’re also relatable; he likes it here in New Hampshire in part because he’s got school-age kids and a family business to run.
A demeanor like Sununu’s is the remedy for what ails our national politics these days. Consider Sununu the anti-Trump. Optimistic, gregarious and ebullient, Sununu shows none of the belligerence that toxifies Washington every day. His jovial smile is a welcome break from Donald Trump’s brooding snarl or Joe Biden’s squinty, puzzled visage.
Former Gov. Hugh Gregg used to advise aspiring office-seekers that the most important thing in this business is that voters like you. Everything else — your policies, your campaign style, your message — is irrelevant if they don’t like you first.
Well, people like Sununu. Ask yourself this: Would anyone alive rather have a beer with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dan Feltes than Chris Sununu? Seriously, you’d pour your beer under the bar, look at your watch, and tell him you’re late for a thing. But you’d definitely chat kids and sports over a pint with Sununu.
Public polling indicates Sununu is very popular. A UMass-Lowell survey out this week shows 63% of Granite Staters have a favorable opinion of him. Only 23% disapprove of his job performance. Sununu has the support of 70% of undeclared voters. Even 27% of Democrats support him.
The University of New Hampshire Granite Poll has him beating Feltes 55%-37%. Eighty-percent approve of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
It’s easy to see why. Look at his record. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire’s economy consistently ranked at or near the top in employment and growth and near the bottom in tax burden. Since the pandemic hit, Gov. Sununu’s stewardship helped to minimize the negative impact of the shutdown and his policies have positioned the state to emerge from the downturn stronger than ever.
Likewise on education. Under Sununu’s leadership, New Hampshire schools have performed brilliantly relative to other states. This week, the Union Leader reported New Hampshire schools were rated the fifth safest in the country to reopen.
And of course, Sununu is the top executive of a politically consequential state. Possible 2024 Republican candidates are already testing the waters in New Hampshire. Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have already been here. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will visit this month.
New Hampshire has only four electors yet both the Trump and Biden campaigns are working hard here. Both are dumping in significant sums of money and regularly sending surrogates to win over our closely-divided electorate.
New Hampshire’s role as the first-in-the-nation primary state and as a general election swing state only enhance Sununu’s profile.
Gov. Chris Sununu is focused on his job. The only thing he’s running for is to serve two more years at the helm of New Hampshire’s ship of state. I, for one, hope he wins reelection handily. Then, just maybe, he’ll see what a good job he’s done here and think, what if …