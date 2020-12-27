AS 2016 wound down, especially after the presidential election, it became fashionable for people to declare it the worst year ever. “I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—-in worst,” declared alleged comedian John Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”
Oliver and his parrots made their case by tossing out some unfortunate events that occurred that year such as the killing of the gorilla Harambe, the death of David Bowie and the Zika virus. But what really bummed them out was the election of Donald Trump.
“With Donald Trump being elected as the President of the United States, people believe that 2016 is definitely the WORST on record,” wrote Michelle Rennes on BuzzFeed, citing about a zillion comments curated from Twitter.
How ironic then that the actual worst year on record turns out to be the year Donald Trump was voted out of office.
How much worse was 2020 then 2016? The aforementioned Zika virus affected a total of 2,382 Americans in 2016 and made it onto Oliver’s list of catastrophes. Our present viral pandemic has been considerably more disastrous.
You know the numbers. Over 18 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, 323,000 of whom are dead. Here in New Hampshire 6,485 people have the virus as I write this and some 300 Granite Staters are in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Quantitatively speaking, the novel coronavirus upended every aspect of our lives. Social distancing, masking, remote learning, shutdowns and capacity protocols have changed the way we work, learn, workout, worship, socialize and communicate.
By every observable measure, this has in turn made us less tolerant of — even hateful toward — one another. That the pandemic took hold against the backdrop of the 2020 presidential election made it all the more divisive at a time when we needed compassion and camaraderie.
An estimated 22 million Americans lost their jobs this year. Over 160,000 businesses on Yelp closed for good.
Let us not forget the racial unrest that occurred in 2020. Then again, how could we? Ignited by a small number of criminally aggressive police officers, fanned by irresponsible politicians and click-desperate media, and spread by devious anarchist groups, the nation’s combustible racial smolder exploded onto our screens and into our lives, drawing yet more lines between “us” and “them.”
Sports were ruined in 2020. Weird fake crowds and liberal politics rendered the NBA unwatchable in 2020. Don’t take my word for it. Ratings for the Finals in October were down 51% over the previous year.
The golden age of Red Sox competitiveness, some would say dominance, resulting in four World Series championships since 2004, appears to have ended in scandal and decline in 2020.
And the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era ended with TB12 in Tampa Bay, the Patriots out of the playoffs, and both mired in unfamiliar mediocrity.
Schooling during the age of COVID-19 hasn’t worked. We know that definitively now. The New Hampshire Union Leader reported earlier this month that failing grades in Bedford schools were up over 100% year-over-year. Bedford is hardly alone. The Manchester school district released data in December showing absenteeism and failing grades are on the rise in the Queen City, as well. No one is happy. Not the administrators. Not the teachers. Certainly not the parents. And the kids? Well, anecdotal information suggests living under forced social isolation is making teens depressed, even suicidal, in numbers rarely seen before.
Death is something we’ve had to spend a good deal of time and energy thinking about this year. The January helicopter crash killing Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter got the year off to a depressing start in this regard. The deaths of other celebrities such as Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, and Eddie Van Halen seem to have hit people especially hard.
On a personal note, my wife and I lost an unborn child in the spring. That’s the kind of year it’s been.
Despite it all, as the English poet Alexander Pope wrote, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” We have vaccines to be optimistic about. The stock market is raging, which means our retirement savings are secure, at least for now. A new Congress and president have the opportunity to reset the tone of our political dialogue.
Here’s to a healthier, more prosperous New Year.