IN APRIL, the remains of a deceased woman were found along the Rockingham Rail Trail in Manchester. The remains were not new and the death was not recent, according to police. Did no one see them? Did people just ignore them?
This was actually the second dead body found on the trail in six months. Back in December another body, also a woman’s, was found in the parking lot of the trail.
A month later a man was shot several times on a downtown sidewalk at 6:15 in the evening. “I’m really disturbed that at 6:15 on a Monday night on Elm Street in downtown Manchester that this type of behavior takes place, and it cannot be tolerated by the community as a whole,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.
Last week, a “tense stand-off” ensued between about a dozen Manchester police officers and twice as many homeless activists. The police were attempting to clear “the Bucket,” a homeless encampment in Manchester’s West Side. The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that in recent weeks that camp residents, some carrying guns, had grown more belligerent and the smell from the camp had grown intolerable to neighboring residents.
A front-page photo in Tuesday’s edition of the paper showed an apparently homeless man defiantly sitting in a tree, not planning to go anywhere.
These were some of the news events swirling around Mayor Joyce Craig’s announcement that she would seek re-election in November, declaring, “Today, there is optimism and energy across the city.”
Is she right? Every mayor has the privilege — some might suggest an obligation — to cheerlead their city. Craig deserves some latitude when she puts out positive vibes. But there is a growing sense among people in Manchester that there are two cities: Ward 1, mostly professional, affluent, and still aspirational; and the rest of Manchester, which is feeling left behind in various stages of neglect and decay.
The homeless situation is particularly vexing and increasingly intractable. By Craig’s own admission, one in four homeless people in the city come from other cities and towns in the region. To everyone else, it is obvious that Manchester’s policies actually attract homeless people to the Queen City and that a comprehensive strategy to address homelessness must disincentivize this kind of “homeless tourism.”
But as Craig sees it, the state of New Hampshire — that is to say, taxpayers from other communities — need to send her more money.
The state has, indeed, sent significant sums to Manchester. Over the last two budgets, Manchester has received over $17 million in new substance use disorder and mental health support and almost $10 million more in new housing funds.
Mayor Craig has more than enough money to combat the problem of homelessness. What she needs is a different set of policies. She used much of the CARES Act funding the city received to combat the homelessness crisis over the past year to provide free tents, food and bathrooms. A case can be made that this approach is compassionate and humane, yet it undeniably attracts homeless people to the City of Manchester.
Now that she is running for reelection, Craig has adopted a subtle change in tone on the issue. Whereas in the past she has blamed the state for the city’s homeless crisis, she now claims to be “working with Gov. Chris Sununu” on it. Instead of itemizing the things she wishes the state would do, she promotes what the city and state are doing together. A cynic might suspect she’s seen some recent polling on the issue that doesn’t favor her previous approach.
Back to the “two Manchesters.” Much of the crime, homelessness, and drug-related issues happen outside of Ward 1. Many of these North End residents are unaware of the magnitude of the problems the rest of the city is confronting because they don’t go downtown anymore, their daily errands don’t bring them to the West Side. They should know that if left unresolved, these problems will creep into their neighborhoods, too.