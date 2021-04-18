ONE WEEK before the Merrimack special election to replace deceased House Speaker Dick Hinch, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen co-authored an op-ed with Wendy Thomas, the Democratic nominee for the seat, in New Hampshire’s only statewide daily newspaper.
It was an artful piece of campaigning. Shaheen recently won reelection with a commanding majority and remains broadly popular. It was also a clear indication that state Democrats were committed to deploying even their biggest guns to win this single House seat.
That’s an understatement. Thomas’s campaign and left wing third-party groups combined to spend more than $100,000 to win it. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who faces reelection in 2022, held a fundraiser for Thomas. Prior to the election, Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley boasted that he had sent more than 50,000 pieces of mail and contacted 10,000 voters on behalf of her campaign. Democrats wanted this seat.
But after Republican Bill Boyd won last Tuesday, Buckley pretended he didn’t really expect a different result. Merrimack, he argued, is a Republican town (kind of: it swung for Joe Biden and Jeanne Shaheen in November).
Buckley’s revisionism notwithstanding, it’s easy to overanalyze special election results. But this one matters. Here’s why.
Curtain raiser?
As noted, Sen. Hassan raised money and campaigned for Thomas. Guess who worked equally hard to help Boyd? That would be Gov. Chris Sununu, the GOP’s dream opponent for Hassan. In a real sense, this House race was a proxy fight between Hassan and Sununu and it left little doubt Sununu has the upper hand. No wonder Republicans desperate for a champion in Washington see Sununu as their best hope.
Last week, the National Republican Senatorial Committee pointed out that Sen. Hassan votes 98% of the time with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and 96% of the time with socialist Bernie Sanders of Vermont. They labeled her “vulnerable” and see her as an obvious target. If they successfully recruit Sununu, who is enjoying quite the winning streak, they could literally double the number of Republican senators from New England.
Backlash against Dems
Merrimack voters clearly objected to the Democrats’ recent abhorrent antics in the New Hampshire House. The Democrats’ strategy in that chamber has been to sue the Speaker, storm out en masse to disrupt the legislative session, and wear silly costumes to gratify their kooky base. Eventually, these Democratic politicians must stand before the electorate, which more often than not rejects these kinds of shenanigans.
House Republicans expect — and voters would appreciate — principled opposition to Republican ideas from principled Democratic office holders. Instead they get goofy revolutionary cosplay, histrionics and publicity stunts.
Some adult behavior and a little dignity would vastly improve House Democrats’ image in the Granite State.
Hate speech isn’t working
Throughout the past few months, House Democrats have literally accused Republicans of callous disregard for human life. The Democratic State Committee falsely accused Gov. Sununu of “car[ing] more about scoring political points than protecting the health and safety of all Granite Staters.” Buckley absurdly suggested he turns a blind eye toward hatred and bigotry.
This is outrageous and voters saw right through these attacks. Voters expect the minority in the legislature to fight for its ideas and vision. But not this. Until House Democrats conduct themselves with a bit more grace, they’ll continue to find themselves outspending Republican campaign opponents in losing efforts.
Blueprint for GOP success
Indeed, the Merrimack special election presents Republicans with their blueprint for successful legislative races. Candidates matter and they scored a good one in the hard-working, civic-minded Boyd. This week, Republicans privately confided they could see Boyd as a state senator or executive councilor in the not-so-distant future. Quality candidate recruits can have a big impact over a long period of time.
Campaign contrasts matter, too. Granted, not every Republican House candidate will be lucky enough to face someone like Thomas, a uniquely loathsome personality type with a penchant for screaming at perceived social subordinates and who regards the slightest inconveniences as lèse-majesté. Nevertheless, “hard-working conservative who cares” versus “woke, bossy leftist” will win nine swing seats out of 10.
The residents of Merrimack got a terrific new state representative last Tuesday. And New Hampshire Republicans caught a glimpse of a bright future.