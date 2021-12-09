IT WAS WITH complete dismay that I read the news 37 people died of COVID-19 at the Tilton Veterans Home, a place I know well from the many times I visited my father before he died some years ago. Yet, a state examination of infection control released recently, “offers no insight” into what went wrong in one of the state’s deadliest outbreaks, killing more than 28% of its patients.
Here is some insight: COVID-19 is an airborne pathogen. To eliminate disease transmission the air has to be cleaned, and/or fresh air needs to be brought in from the outside. In the Tilton Veterans case, some simple questions need to be asked: What is the outdoor air change rate? Were the HVAC systems set up correctly for airborne disease prevention? Are they using MERV-13 filters? Are portable HEPA filtration devices deployed? We will never know the answers to these questions, because the focus is on treating the symptoms of the disease, and not on how to reduce its transmission.
A case in point is the recent $63 million in federal grants to address the recent COVID-19 surge in New Hampshire. Planned uses for the money include more hospital beds, more health care staff, and more support for vaccinations. But not one word is spoken about treating the root cause of disease transmission, indoor air quality. The focus is primarily on treating the patient once they get COVID-19, and not in preventing them from getting it. Can you imagine where we would be today if we only treated lung cancer after it was contracted, and not educating people that smoking was the cause? The cause of COVID-19 is very small sub-micron particles containing the SARS-CoV-2 pathogens in the air, inhaled into our respiratory system in sufficient quantity to trigger the infection. If we clean the air, or dilute it with fresh outside air, the probability of transmission drops significantly. And, by the way, so does the transmission rate of influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculous, meningitis, and the common cold. The common flu, long thought to be transmitted through direct or indirect contact, is now suspected to also be an airborne pathogen. In a recent study, researchers found a 31% probability of contracting the common flu if you visited the doctor within hours of a flu infected patient.
The point here is we should be looking at where these people contracted the disease, not just dealing with the results of the infection. We need to start playing some offense, and not just rely on our defense to win this battle. For example, a simple questionnaire on where and when the patient thinks they may have contracted the illness? In my experience, people will point to one or two possibilities that stand out in their minds, typically characterized by crowded spaces with low ceilings. Next, have someone visit these sites to measure the air change rate, to review the HVAC settings, and to make sure they are following the accepted ASHRAE guidance for mitigating airborne pathogen transmission in indoor settings. The cost of this process is far less than the cost of one person in the ICU for one day, which can range from $4k-$11k/day.
According to Johns Hopkins, COVID-19 has killed 5.26 million people in the world and wiped out trillions in economic output. Yet, according to a spokesperson for Oxford-AstraZeneca, future pandemics could be even more lethal. By cleaning up our indoor air now, we stand the best chance of preventing the future spread of deadly pathogens, regardless of the type. It’s time to begin to play some offense.