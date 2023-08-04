GRANITE STATERS cannot afford another four years of President Joe Biden’s crippling policies. So-called “Bidenomics” have resulted in record-breaking price hikes, and the Biden administration’s open border policy has led to a spike in the rate of fentanyl overdoses here in New Hampshire.

Most Republicans, independents, and even Democrats are ready to move on from the Biden administration. But, to reverse the damage that President Biden has done and put our country back on track, Granite Staters must nominate a Republican presidential candidate who can beat him in 2024.

Paul Boucher is an entrepreneur and a native Granite Stater. He resides in Nashua.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto …

Monday, July 31, 2023
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…

Thursday, July 27, 2023