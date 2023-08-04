GRANITE STATERS cannot afford another four years of President Joe Biden’s crippling policies. So-called “Bidenomics” have resulted in record-breaking price hikes, and the Biden administration’s open border policy has led to a spike in the rate of fentanyl overdoses here in New Hampshire.
Most Republicans, independents, and even Democrats are ready to move on from the Biden administration. But, to reverse the damage that President Biden has done and put our country back on track, Granite Staters must nominate a Republican presidential candidate who can beat him in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump is the one Republican running for president who’s proven that he can’t. Take it from me, I voted for Trump in 2016 but after his four years in office I could not vote for his erratic personality or incendiary brand of politics in 2020. And like so many in New Hampshire and across the nation, I am not going back.
Despite the fact that President Biden is one of the least popular presidents in history, and his administration has a track record of stunning failures, former President Trump is making his latest bid for the White House all about himself — and his divisive controversies. Instead of outlining his plans to fix Joe Biden’s economy or put an end to the Biden administration’s open border policy, former president Trump makes the election about indictments, grievances, and the 2020 election he lost.
Those are not the issues that voters want to hear about. In fact, if Donald Trump and his personal grievances are top of mind for voters in 2024, it could cost the GOP control of the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives.
Just look at what happened in 2022. Last year, despite record-high inflation, President Biden and Democrats in Congress enjoyed historic midterm success. That’s because former President Trump endorsed and campaigned with hand-picked Republican Senate and congressional candidates who echoed his controversial claims about the 2020 presidential election. Voters rejected them.
Here in New Hampshire, Donald Trump style candidates for federal office like Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc lost by wide margins in what were supposed to be closely-contested elections. There were similar results in races around the country. As a result, Democrats kept control of the Senate and Republicans were only able to secure a narrow majority in the House.
If former President Trump wins the Republican presidential primary, 2024 will be a repeat of last year’s midterms. The writing is already on the wall. 60% of voters report that they don’t want Donald Trump to run for president, and his poll numbers have continued to fall among swing voters and other key constituencies. Critically, most surveys show that President Biden is leading former President Trump — including here in New Hampshire.
The fact is that Democrats want former President Trump to win the Republican presidential primary – he’s the only candidate who can distract from President Biden’s failures. If the GOP is serious about retaking the White House, keeping the House, reclaiming the Senate, and passing policies to put our country back on track, the Republican Party needs a new candidate at the top of the ticket in 2024.
Paul Boucher is an entrepreneur and a native Granite Stater. He resides in Nashua.
