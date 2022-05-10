PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S 2023 budget is currently being debated and evaluated across Capitol Hill. Included in his budget is a radical and dangerous tax proposal: a new federal asset tax that would impose a 20% tariff on taxpayers with income and assets totaling more than $100 million. While some may think this is a great way to target millionaires and billionaires, the bigger issue is it would impose taxes on current assets and unrealized gains. This is a radical change from our current tax structure that is based on income. This would also be a significant shift in power that would give the IRS increased authority to demand taxes from a citizen based upon what they own and possess.
This new proposal would empower the federal government to access the private financial information of any American, estimate what their assets are worth — including privately owned real estate, land, retirement accounts, and businesses — and then demand 20% of that estimated value. It’s an insane idea, and even scarier that some members of Congress support this.
American entrepreneurs are hardworking people who take on great risk for the small chance of great success, many of them with their assets tied up in family-owned small companies and farms. They use their capital and earnings to pay their employees’ salaries, buy raw materials, supplies and services from other businesses. Making upper-income business owners surrender an additional 20% of the value of their assets — in addition to the substantial capital gains and income taxes they already pay — could mean they would have to sell off properties or companies to pay the IRS.
The thought of targeting them in this tax scheme could easily drive them out of the marketplace, even drive them out of the country.
The unprecedented bureaucratic nightmare associated with administering and enforcing this completely new tax strategy is enough for Congress to oppose it. The IRS would have to be given vast new powers to assess the value of illiquid assets, something that might not even be constitutional.
And if this proposal becomes law, it is only a matter of time before the threshold becomes lower and lower, targeting more hardworking Americans for what they own. Could you imagine having to pay the IRS each year as your house appreciates? Did you buy your wife a diamond ring back in the day? Did a stock you own do well today? Well now you would owe Uncle Sam for the current value, not the value when you sell it.
And what happens if you pay this preposterous tax and then an asset depreciates, do we get our money back?
Like so many other Granite Staters, I vote across party lines, sometimes for the person and sometimes for the policy. There are good people in both parties from the national to the state and local level. But this is just a bad policy proposal.
Seeing that accountability to voters tends to evaporate after the ballot box, Senator Maggie Hassan and Representatives Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas should tell us now if they agree with President Biden and support giving the federal government the power to tax unrealized gains. We should know where they stand.