IN SUCH a short period of time, so many of our worlds have been turned upside down. Every individual and family, and almost every industry and organization around the globe, has been touched by the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19. While many of us are still trying to right our ships as we continue to face this new reality, slowly but surely we’re all learning how to adjust our sails.

Yet despite all that has changed and the upheaval we’ve all experienced, I can’t help but notice so many silver linings that seemingly appear all around us. If you look closely, you’ll begin to spot some of the hidden gifts that slowly rise to the surface, often when you least expect it.

I continue to be astounded on a daily basis by how our community has banded together in support of so many organizations, including many nonprofits whose mission it is to serve the less fortunate and the most vulnerable during this most precarious time. In the field of human services, these villages of support include compassionate staff, community partners of board members, vendors and so many like-minded organizations throughout our state who show up each day in amazing ways to lend their support.

There are also many ‘hidden heroes’ who have unexpectedly found themselves in the position of providing additional layers of care for either a family member or an individual they support. Our hearts are with so many families, many of whom are now caring for loved ones of all ages with disabilities, day and night, without direct support. While we know this ‘new normal’ is only temporary, we appreciate all that they do under the weight of this situation, each and every day.

I also have tremendous gratitude for the employees who have had to restructure their schedules, often at a moment’s notice, in order to find alternative and innovative ways to continue providing care of the highest level to the individuals they support, now with an even greater eye toward safeguarding their health and well-being.

Finally, there are so many people working day and night, silently behind-the-scenes in virtually every industry to help keep everyone connected in this age of remote employment. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology and due largely to all of their talents, so many of us are able to remain connected from afar, when it’s more pivotal than ever before.

There are countless small, silent miracles that take place throughout our community each and every day. And all of it is done by an incredible array of caring individuals who go about their days with dedication, compassion and without fanfare.

We see you, we value you, we support you and we appreciate you. You are the very heart of what will help us all pull together until we find calmer seas again.

Paul Boynton is president and CEO of The Moore Center, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.

  • By Jennifer Horn

AS the corona chaos drags on and the stay-at-home guidelines are extended for another month, people are starting to feel the weight of isolation and confinement. Homeschooling your children while working from home is a burden, Zoom happy hours aren’t so happy anymore and the lack of a firm e…

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire

MARGUERITE and I, acting on the belief that amid this Petri dish of plague we would be safer in New Hampshire than in Florida, left our Sunshine State snowbird haven community weeks ahead of schedule.

Shannon McGinley: Finding sanity in the chaos, mother knows best
Op-eds

Shannon McGinley: Finding sanity in the chaos, mother knows best

I MAY be the executive director of a busy non-profit, but first I’m a mother. Nothing has reminded me more of that than the craziness of the past month. Not only is my husband working from home, we are graced with the constantly active presence of our five sons ranging in age from 4 to 23. I…

Monday, April 13, 2020
Op-eds

William Campbell: Where there is fear there can also be hate

ON APRIL 4, 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. raised his voice against the Vietnam war and stood up to stop the hate and killing that was happening overseas. One year later in 1968, he was fatally shot in the head for his beliefs. He was killed by the same hatred that he fought against.

Joan H. Ascheim: Honoring public health workers
Op-eds

Joan H. Ascheim: Honoring public health workers

LAST WEEK was National Public Health Week (NPHW), a week that has been celebrated for 25 years to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

Mike Schwartz: Response of educators to crisis has been heroic
Op-eds

Mike Schwartz: Response of educators to crisis has been heroic

FOR SCHOOL districts across New Hampshire, it’s been three weeks since 17,000 teachers began remote instruction for almost 200,000 students. With little warning, they brought their classrooms online. This was no easy feat. It meant disseminating student materials, preparing at-home lessons, …

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Thursday, April 09, 2020
Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Chuck Douglas: A tale of two leaders
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: A tale of two leaders

FOR THE past few weeks we have all been watching how our country’s national and state leaders have dealt with a horrible pandemic not seen since the Spanish Flu of 1917-1918.