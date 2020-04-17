IN SUCH a short period of time, so many of our worlds have been turned upside down. Every individual and family, and almost every industry and organization around the globe, has been touched by the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19. While many of us are still trying to right our ships as we continue to face this new reality, slowly but surely we’re all learning how to adjust our sails.
Yet despite all that has changed and the upheaval we’ve all experienced, I can’t help but notice so many silver linings that seemingly appear all around us. If you look closely, you’ll begin to spot some of the hidden gifts that slowly rise to the surface, often when you least expect it.
I continue to be astounded on a daily basis by how our community has banded together in support of so many organizations, including many nonprofits whose mission it is to serve the less fortunate and the most vulnerable during this most precarious time. In the field of human services, these villages of support include compassionate staff, community partners of board members, vendors and so many like-minded organizations throughout our state who show up each day in amazing ways to lend their support.
There are also many ‘hidden heroes’ who have unexpectedly found themselves in the position of providing additional layers of care for either a family member or an individual they support. Our hearts are with so many families, many of whom are now caring for loved ones of all ages with disabilities, day and night, without direct support. While we know this ‘new normal’ is only temporary, we appreciate all that they do under the weight of this situation, each and every day.
I also have tremendous gratitude for the employees who have had to restructure their schedules, often at a moment’s notice, in order to find alternative and innovative ways to continue providing care of the highest level to the individuals they support, now with an even greater eye toward safeguarding their health and well-being.
Finally, there are so many people working day and night, silently behind-the-scenes in virtually every industry to help keep everyone connected in this age of remote employment. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology and due largely to all of their talents, so many of us are able to remain connected from afar, when it’s more pivotal than ever before.
There are countless small, silent miracles that take place throughout our community each and every day. And all of it is done by an incredible array of caring individuals who go about their days with dedication, compassion and without fanfare.
We see you, we value you, we support you and we appreciate you. You are the very heart of what will help us all pull together until we find calmer seas again.