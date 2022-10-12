OVER THE PAST few months, I’ve read op-eds about “systemic” racism, the talking heads on the news discuss it endlessly.
The most recent, in which a writer stated that New Hampshire is “alarmingly White” got me thinking. It took me back to another Union Leader columnist who stated: “if you are White and you are silent, it’s partly your fault that racism continues in this country. It is simply not enough to be non-racist.”
OK, both of these folks are good people who want to make a point about something (racism) that bothers them. So why am I mildly annoyed?
There are some elements that bother me. First, the preachers are rather late to the game, as I was debating the issue of race in the 1960s with avowed racists who opposed the Civil Rights Act. I didn’t change any minds.
Second, I find that being preached to implies that I am somehow insufficiently informed and need reminders about what is right.
And thirdly, I wonder if the constant drumbeat of racism, racism, racism, really reduces racism, or is it simply an annoyance that detracts from a problem where it exists.
I can understand the need for civil discourse about matters of race, or of any matter of public or moral policy. Where I find discomfort is in the implied moral superiority in the demeanor of the lecturer.
I have done enough stupid things in my younger days about which to feel guilty, but being White is not one of them. And that is what it seems to be about.
New Hampshire is “alarmingly White.” Now, how can one respond to that alarm? I suppose I could move from the state in which I was born some 87 years ago, and that would be one less light-skinned person. But, of course, that’s silly and a bit snarky and not a thoughtful comment to a serious thought by an intelligent and educated writer.
Would the social preachers support reparations to descendants of slaves, or to all “persons of color” as the current expression goes? As my ancestry includes numerous abolitionists, I feel that I should be exempt, and reparations should fall on all persons whom the government can find a link to ancestral slave ownership.
I can envision a Texas farmer who would be forced to cede his farm to the government as penance for an ancestor’s sin. Then again, Mexico might even get into the act and insist on Texas’ return. Which, come to think of it, perhaps the Texas farmer might find agreeable.
