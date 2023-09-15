I’M PROUD to announce my campaign for reelection as mayor of Rochester.
It is one of the greatest privileges of my life to continue to give back to the community that has given me so much. Together, we’ve moved Rochester forward and made our city an even better place to live, work and raise a family.
Rochester has so much to offer and enjoy. We are the home of influential businesses in finance, retail, and high-tech manufacturing. We are seeing new restaurants opening throughout the city and a thriving cultural arts community that is committed to making Rochester a destination.
As a police officer for 25 years, I’ve walked every neighborhood in Rochester and developed lasting relationships across our city. As your mayor, I’ve continued walking our neighborhoods, talking to citizens, and meeting with business leaders to learn firsthand the needs of our community.
When I became mayor, I aimed to find what was working for Rochester and what could be improved upon. I wanted to be smart, creative, and innovative in my approach to finding solutions and advancing the interests of the city.
I focused efforts on the revitalization of our downtown, creating a positive and thriving environment for good jobs for our hard-working residents, being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars, and keeping our city safe.
During my time as mayor:
Rochester has seen between $25 and $30 million in private investments in our downtown;
We’ve seen the opening of new businesses including LDI Solutions, Prep Partners, Pella Windows, and Sig Sauer;
Violent crime and property crimes are down more than 40% from 2018 statistics.
I led the charge for making significant cuts to our last two municipal budgets, resulting in the budgets being $7.3 million below the tax cap, while balancing the need to maintain the city’s infrastructure.
We’ve allocated federal grant money for the construction of an outlook pier along the Cocheco River with the aim of enhancing enjoyment of our city.
I’ve developed collaborative working relationships with our regional, state, and federal partners resulting in funding for the widening of Route 11 being moved up three years to the Spring of 2025.
I successfully convened a special committee to develop recommendations aimed at reducing the tax burden on our elderly and veterans.
I advocated for a portion of our unassigned fund balance to be placed into a secure CD at a higher rate of return, which has resulted in an additional $800,000 in city revenues, helping to offset taxes.
Rochester has paid off municipal bonds to reduce high-interest payments resulting in a cost savings of another $500,000.
We’ve accomplished a lot, but there is still more work to be done to keep Rochester the best place to live, work and raise a family. Over the next two years, it is critical that our city addresses issues with affordable housing — working together, we’ll make Rochester more affordable for everyone.
The lack of affordable housing is a significant barrier to our economic growth. Our current businesses can’t grow, and new businesses can’t move here if our workforce doesn’t have a place to live. I have advocated for the easing of density requirements and amending zoning ordinances, met with housing specialists, and recently allocated $750,000 of ARPA federal grant money to address this concern.
During my first term, we increased our affordable housing stock by almost 400 units and there is more on the way. These units will attract teachers, police officers, fire fighters, and nurses — all critical positions needed for a community to thrive. In addition, these initiatives are providing critical housing for the elderly, disabled veterans and older residents on a fixed income, who are at risk for homelessness, as well as young professionals just starting out. Governor Chris Sununu regularly recognizes our efforts, calling Rochester a model for cities and towns across the state to follow.
There’s a lot of positivity in Rochester right now. Just take a walk downtown and you’ll see updated storefronts, new businesses open with more on the way, and young families making new memories. I look forward to earning your support for re-election as the mayor of Rochester. Together, we can continue to build on the achievements and successes of our great city.