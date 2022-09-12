IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.
When it gets so hot day after day, most of us can take refuge in a cooler place. Fans and air conditioning make it possible to avoid the heat when those options are available. But what’s it like for our non-human co-inhabitants of New Hampshire, like trout?
The Eastern Brook Trout (Salvelinus fontinalis) is our state fish and thrives in our cold clean waters. Cold is really important for them. As water warms it carries less oxygen; brook trout cannot breathe in water above 70 degrees for more than a short time. When water warms too much, our state fish must find colder water or it will perish. Imagine what it might be like if you found yourself in a place too hot to breathe and couldn’t get away.
What trout have evolved to do is to seek out cold springs in the bottom of streams, or migrate to colder streams usually farther upstream in their watershed. Research done by New Hampshire Fish and Game fisheries biologist Dianne Timmins discovered that some trout will travel as much as 50 miles to find suitable habitat.
But when we humans build dams or install culverts that make streams impassible for fish, we inadvertently wipe out populations of trout. When the water downstream heats up too much and a dam blocks their movement, the fish may not be able to find cold water. Or if they do find cold water they may be unable to move upstream to spawning beds in smaller streams.
There are tens of thousands of road culverts in our state. When a culvert under a road is placed so that the outflow end is more than about 18 inches higher than the water level of the stream below, it blocks trout from moving upstream. These so-called “perched” culverts weren’t intended to block fish, but that’s what they do.
Hot and dry summers are a real threat to our brook trout. Studies suggest that rising temperatures could lead to a 77% decline in their habitat. That’s on top of the past few centuries of their habitat shrinking due to urbanization, pollution and fragmentation of their habitat by dams and perched culverts.
Whether you like to fish for trout or not, their presence in a stream is a strong indicator of water quality in the watershed. All our communities benefit from clean water and if you have a healthy trout stream you should be proud. But will they stay healthy?
If we reduce greenhouse gas emissions so that the hotter, dryer summers scientific models predict don’t come to pass, then there is hope for our brook trout. We also need to acknowledge that a certain amount of warming climate is “baked in” due to our past emissions and that there are important things we must do to help trout and other creatures survive.
In recent years, the Fish and Game Department, Trout Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy and other groups have dramatically increased the stream reconnection and restoration projects in New Hampshire. Streams have been surveyed, temperatures monitored, fish populations counted. This has led to projects to replace impassible culverts with bridges and new culverts that not only allow fish and other organism passage, but also provide for better flood resilience so that roads don’t wash out as often. There have also been an increasing number of obsolete dams removed, some of which were replaced with “rock ramps”, which retain the ponds above but allow the fish to migrate during high water.
If we want to keep robust populations of brook trout, we must mitigate extreme climate change and adapt to what is inevitable. We must reduce fossil fuel and methane emissions dramatically. It won’t be quick, but the recent climate action taken by Congress is a strong start, and many states and communities are also leading the way to a lower carbon future.
We will also need adaptation, because no matter how quickly we cut emissions we will most certainly see hotter and drier summers in our near future. By removing the impediments for trout and other cold water creatures to move to colder water, by helping sustain cold water by keeping trees and when necessary planting trees along stream banks, and by restoring habitat quality, we can give our state fish a fighting chance to survive and thrive.
Fortunately, both the recent federal inflation reduction and infrastructure acts provide significant funding for essential climate adaptations needed for our trout streams.
Brook trout are certainly a sensitive species, but they are also resilient. If we do our best to give them the habitat they need, they will recover and thrive.
Paul Doscher lives in Weare. He is a national trustee of Trout Unlimited.
