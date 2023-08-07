A LOT of people don’t like what scientists have to say. Especially when it comes to change, or not having what we want, truth can be inconvenient. But look around you: Do you really believe a new era of climate instability has not arrived?
As spelled out in the extensive series of exquisitely documented international IPCC reports, now six in all, climate scientists are in near universal agreement that not only is our climate on a trajectory of increasingly rapid climate change — which just so happens to be opposite to the earth’s previous, pre-industrial cooling trend — but that it is unequivocally due to our use of fossil fuels. Not only historic records of storms and temperatures but climate records in tree rings, ice cores and coral tell the story. Antarctic ice cores also tell us the carbon levels in our atmosphere dating back hundreds of thousands of years, and document the huge spike and doubling of atmospheric CO2 levels in recent decades.
We have known about the climate-altering effects of greenhouse gases such as CO2 for more than 150 years. Yes, scientifically proven. But truth doesn’t always stand up well to convenience and the trillion dollar hold of oil, gas and coal companies on our economy. Despite bad-faith attacks on peer-reviewed climate science by fossil-fuel interests, and PR like the promotion of our “personal carbon footprint” to place the blame on our personal choices rather than their profit motive, climate science has actually done a pretty good job of predicting the impact of our continued dirty fuel use.
In the meantime, climate science trends and predictions are being realized, like extreme torrential rain and flooding in the Northeast, heat-fueled wildfires, rising ocean temperatures setting all-time highs, and the hottest global June on record only eclipsed by the hottest July.
Our New Hampshire climate is changing faster than other parts of the country, with a documented 71% increase in extreme rainstorms, temperatures already averaging 3°F above historic norms, and winter temperatures in Concord 6°F above historic norms.
Anti-science is deadly. We have to stop using dirty fossil fuels or we’re going to wreck the planet. If you are worried about cost, as we all are, start worrying about the cost of inaction. We in New Hampshire need to commit to a timeline of change with our new Climate Action Plan being re-written by our state Department of Environmental Services and due March 2024, a plan that unlike the 2009 draft needs our commitment to reducing emissions and fossil fuel use.
We cannot celebrate ignorance or inaction when it comes to climate instability and the role of dirty fossil fuels. It’s the only Earth we’ve got.
