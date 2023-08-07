A LOT of people don’t like what scientists have to say. Especially when it comes to change, or not having what we want, truth can be inconvenient. But look around you: Do you really believe a new era of climate instability has not arrived?

As spelled out in the extensive series of exquisitely documented international IPCC reports, now six in all, climate scientists are in near universal agreement that not only is our climate on a trajectory of increasingly rapid climate change — which just so happens to be opposite to the earth’s previous, pre-industrial cooling trend — but that it is unequivocally due to our use of fossil fuels. Not only historic records of storms and temperatures but climate records in tree rings, ice cores and coral tell the story. Antarctic ice cores also tell us the carbon levels in our atmosphere dating back hundreds of thousands of years, and document the huge spike and doubling of atmospheric CO2 levels in recent decades.

Dr. Paul Friedrichs lives in Exeter.

Friday, August 04, 2023
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto …

Monday, July 31, 2023
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…