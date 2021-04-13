WHILE MERGING New Hampshire’s Community College System and the University System may sound like a good idea, the details very quickly show how ill-fitting such a step would be. Forcing and rushing a merger between these institutions with very different missions, cost structures, cultures, business relationships and student bodies is a recipe for chaos at a time when higher education must be on its game.

COVID-19 has affected the demographics of these institutions in very different ways. Residential four-year colleges, with large auxiliary services like athletics and residence halls, experienced major disruptions and multi-million-dollar costs over the past year, community colleges had different impacts and required very different strategies.

Ninety-three percent of community college students are state residents, and three-quarters of its students are adults; a population that seeks education available in their communities, connections to local careers, the flexibility to attend part-time while working, education they can afford and strong academic support. The facts show that the Community College System of New Hampshire over the last several years has anticipated and planned for demographic shifts. It has moved in the directions needed by our communities and regional labor markets, and it has increased student success to become nation-leading in many areas.

Both systems should continue to look within and make the kinds of adjustments that will position them for the greatest strength going forward. By each system focusing on what it does best, and being strong and collaborative partners, New Hampshire is best served. Blending the different missions into one organization does a service to neither, and most importantly not to the students, businesses and communities who feel the impact.

A legislative subcommittee that reviewed the merger proposal developed a list of more than 30 questions it felt were critical to determine whether a merger would be in the best interests of higher education in New Hampshire. Questions included affordability, access, mission and vision, program array, finances, student needs, accreditation impacts, governance, union contracts, workforce development, trade programs, regional economic development, the loss of locations, differing business models, information technology, and many, many more.

Exploring these questions might lead to a better understanding of how, or if, a merger could responsibly be undertaken. Many states have waded into this territory too quickly only to experience a decade of disruption, reversal and other negative impacts for student and their states.

I support Governor Chris Sununu and would encourage him to see the benefits of studying this issue and getting answers to questions it has raised before major changes are made.

I think the way the Legislature is currently looking at slowing down this process and addressing questions is the right path forward for New Hampshire. This is not a crisis nor the exhalations of a “dying system.” This approach still means sustainability and progress for higher education in New Hampshire.

Paul J Holloway is a businessman and philanthropist living in Rye. He has served on boards of trustees of both the University System of New Hampshire and the Community College System of New Hampshire.

Monday, April 12, 2021
Donna Chick: Let conservative lawmakers know you've got their back
Op-eds

Donna Chick: Let conservative lawmakers know you've got their back

NEW HAMPSHIRE, the 5th smallest state in the union, is to those that call it home the best place to live. We wish to preserve its abundant beauty and unique way of life so that future generations can hike in the White Mountains, explore its seacoast, and know what it means to tap the trees i…

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Friday, April 09, 2021
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged
Op-eds

Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged

  • Updated

THE New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Fish and Game Commission are stewards of our public trust wildlife and are responsible by law for managing them such that all species have healthy, stable populations. For the most part, Fish and Game has done a commendable job. Populations …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
John Carroll: What happened to public education?
Op-eds

John Carroll: What happened to public education?

WHEN I WAS a junior in high school, on my first day of physics class, the teacher put us into groups of four. He then gave each group a mechanical transit, an instrument with which we had no prior experience. Mr. Richardson had marked points with black tape, within the confines of the high s…

Monday, April 05, 2021
Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage
Op-eds

Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage

  • Updated

THE MARCH 26 op-ed by Max Latona and Jason Sorens made many assertions regarding property rights and New Hampshire’s housing shortages. They made claims too broad to even be reasonably debated within the confines of this one response. However, the claim that Republican legislators are blocki…

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights

IMAGINE if you lived in a country like Russia that has a number of civil rights enshrined in its constitution. If those rights were violated by the government, do you think you could sue to enforce them? Of course not.

Op-eds

Democrats, don't pass the SALT (cap repeal)

NOW COMES the pesky question of how to pay for the progressive agenda. Or, more precisely, how to pay the huge price of the minority portion of the agenda’s cost that will be financed by taxes rather than money-creation or borrowing. Borrowing means future generations pay, but as has been sa…

Friday, April 02, 2021