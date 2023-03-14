AS AN employer in New Hampshire, we find ourselves in challenging times. One of the major challenges facing businesses today is workforce availability. Vacant positions throughout the Granite State not only impact the individual business but also have a significant ripple effect on our state’s economy.

We all agree that a robust economy in New Hampshire is important, and that workforce challenges have a true adverse impact on our way of life, but what does that really mean when you’re “on the ground”? Well, for my nonprofit social service organization, NFI North, employee vacancies mean that we currently have a list of more than 100 families waiting to receive essential behavioral health services.

Paul L Dann, PhD, is executive director of NFI North, a multi service nonprofit organization serving children, youth and families across New Hampshire, and a core faculty at the University of New Hampshire, Carsey School of Public Policy Masters in Public Administration. He lives in Hopkinton.

